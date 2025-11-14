Jubilee Hills Emboldens Revant Reddy, Marking The Continued Decline Of The BRS

This is the first time the Congress has secured Jubilee Hills, a constituency embedded in the politically complex landscape of Greater Hyderabad. Notably, in the 2023 election—despite being swept out of power—the BRS managed to retain 16 of the 24 seats in this urban belt, underscoring its entrenched support. The Congress’s breakthrough this time was not accidental; it was engineered through a calibrated outreach to the AIMIM, a party with substantial influence in the region, where Muslims account for nearly 30 per cent of the electorate. The victory thus reflects both strategic coalition-building and a shifting urban political mood.