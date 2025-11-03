Tejashwi Yadav Slams Modi Over ‘Katta’ Remark, Says He Has Never Heard Any PM Use Such Words

During a campaign rally in Bihar, Modi accused the RJD of forcing the Congress to back Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate by placing a “katta” on its head.
Modi predicted a “record victory” for the NDA, claiming that it would deliver an “upright” and “foresighted” government to build a “developed Bihar."
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘katta’ remark during a poll rally in Bihar, saying he had never heard any prime minister use such language.
Modi had on Sunday alleged that the Congress was initially unwilling to accept Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate and agreed only after the RJD pointed a “katta”, an unlicensed gun, at its head.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “I have nothing to say on the PM’s comment ... I have never heard any PM in the country use such words. This shows his thought process.”
While campaigning in Bihar, the PM on Sunday said, "the Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a 'katta' on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of 'jungle raj'. Such elements can never do good for Bihar."
He spoke of the differences in the INDIA-bloc alliance, adding that Congress wanted to defeat the RJD in the Bihar elections.
Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav's names, Modi said, "The crown prince of jungle raj has been wary that the Voter Adhikar Yatra of the other yuvraj may be denting his own prospects. Hence, the RJD has put up its candidate against the state president of the Congress. Let the polls be over. The two allies will be breaking each other's heads".
He said that voters should wait for the second phase of polling to be over on November 11 "to see them fighting".
The PM predicted a "record victory" for NDA, which he said would provide Bihar an "upright" and "foresighted" government, and build a "developed Bihar" that was necessary for "Viksit Bharat".
"'Jungle raj wallahs' are set to get the worst drubbing in history. The people of Bihar have not forgotten the 'jungle raj'," he added.