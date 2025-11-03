Tejashwi Yadav Slams Modi Over ‘Katta’ Remark, Says He Has Never Heard Any PM Use Such Words

Tejashwi Yadav condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “katta” remark made during a Bihar rally, saying he had never heard any prime minister use such words, calling it reflective of Modi’s “thought process.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav |
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • During a campaign rally in Bihar, Modi accused the RJD of forcing the Congress to back Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate by placing a “katta” on its head.

  • Modi predicted a “record victory” for the NDA, claiming that it would deliver an “upright” and “foresighted” government to build a “developed Bihar."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘katta’ remark during a poll rally in Bihar, saying he had never heard any prime minister use such language.

Modi had on Sunday alleged that the Congress was initially unwilling to accept Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate and agreed only after the RJD pointed a “katta”, an unlicensed gun, at its head.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “I have nothing to say on the PM’s comment ... I have never heard any PM in the country use such words. This shows his thought process.”

While campaigning in Bihar, the PM on Sunday said, "the Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a 'katta' on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of 'jungle raj'. Such elements can never do good for Bihar."

People holding cutout of Prime Minister Narendra modi in a political rally in Bihar ahead of state elections. - | Suresh Pandey |
Modi, Shah, Kharge Among Political Heavyweights Set To Hold Rallies In Poll-Bound Bihar On Monday

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

He spoke of the differences in the INDIA-bloc alliance, adding that Congress wanted to defeat the RJD in the Bihar elections.

Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav's names, Modi said, "The crown prince of jungle raj has been wary that the Voter Adhikar Yatra of the other yuvraj may be denting his own prospects. Hence, the RJD has put up its candidate against the state president of the Congress. Let the polls be over. The two allies will be breaking each other's heads".

He said that voters should wait for the second phase of polling to be over on November 11 "to see them fighting".

The PM predicted a "record victory" for NDA, which he said would provide Bihar an "upright" and "foresighted" government, and build a "developed Bihar" that was necessary for "Viksit Bharat".

"'Jungle raj wallahs' are set to get the worst drubbing in history. The people of Bihar have not forgotten the 'jungle raj'," he added.

PM Modi in Arrah, Bihar on November 2, 2025. - - PTI
Modi Leads Grand Roadshow in Patna, Urges Bihar to Back NDA

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  2. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  4. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote