Modi Leads Grand Roadshow in Patna, Urges Bihar to Back NDA

The 3-km roadshow, featuring folk performances like ‘Sama Chakeva’, ended at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan; Patna votes on November 6.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi in Arrah, Bihar
PM Modi in Arrah, Bihar on November 2, 2025. Photo: - PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Patna, calling on voters to bless the NDA in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

  2. Thousands lined up as Modi’s convoy passed through, with women showering petals and performing ‘arti’.

  3. Modi had previously held a similar roadshow in Patna during last year’s Lok Sabha elections and another after the 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening, urging the people of Bihar to extend their support to the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.

Accompanied by Union minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Modi began the roadshow from Dinkar Golambar, the memorial dedicated to national poet Ramdhari Sinh Dinkar.

The Prime Minister waved to cheering crowds gathered on both sides of the road and on rooftops.

"I got an opportunity to participate in a grand roadshow in Patna. I urged the enthusiastic people here, the people of Bihar, to shower their full blessings on the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X.

People holding cutout of Prime Minister Narendra modi in a political rally in Bihar ahead of state elections. - | Suresh Pandey |
Bihar Elections 2025: Modi, Shah & Rahul Gandhi Rally On Nov 2 – Top 10 Updates

BY Outlook News Desk

"Our track record in office shows that only the NDA can further strengthen the path of development here," he said.

Thousands turned out to see Modi, who is on a tour of the state as part of his campaign for the assembly elections.

Related Content
Related Content

Women were seen in large numbers, clicking photos and videos, showering petals on his vehicle, and performing 'arti'.

The BJP also arranged folk dance performances, including 'Sama Chakeva', on small stages set up along the nearly 3-km stretch.

The roadshow concluded at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan, after passing through Nala Road, Thakurwadi, and Bakarganj.

Modi had previously held a similar roadshow in Patna during last year’s Lok Sabha elections and another after the 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year.

Patna is scheduled to vote in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Indian Women Trump South Africa, History To Be Crowned First-Time World Champions

  2. Meet Shafali Verma, India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

  3. IND Vs SA Final: Deepti Becomes First To Complete 200 Runs, 15 Wickets Double In Single Women's WC Edition

  4. India Vs South Africa Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Shatters Record For Most Runs In Women's World Cup Knockouts

  5. IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

  2. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

  3. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  4. KSRTC Offers Free Bus Travel For Cancer Patients Across Kerala

  5. Multi-Party Alliance In Tamil Nadu Vows Supreme Court Battle Against Centre's 'SIR' Overreach

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start