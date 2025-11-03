Modi Leads Grand Roadshow in Patna, Urges Bihar to Back NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Patna, calling on voters to bless the NDA in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Thousands lined up as Modi’s convoy passed through, with women showering petals and performing ‘arti’.
Modi had previously held a similar roadshow in Patna during last year’s Lok Sabha elections and another after the 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening, urging the people of Bihar to extend their support to the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.
Accompanied by Union minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Modi began the roadshow from Dinkar Golambar, the memorial dedicated to national poet Ramdhari Sinh Dinkar.
"I got an opportunity to participate in a grand roadshow in Patna. I urged the enthusiastic people here, the people of Bihar, to shower their full blessings on the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X.
"Our track record in office shows that only the NDA can further strengthen the path of development here," he said.
Thousands turned out to see Modi, who is on a tour of the state as part of his campaign for the assembly elections.
Women were seen in large numbers, clicking photos and videos, showering petals on his vehicle, and performing 'arti'.
The BJP also arranged folk dance performances, including 'Sama Chakeva', on small stages set up along the nearly 3-km stretch.
The roadshow concluded at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan, after passing through Nala Road, Thakurwadi, and Bakarganj.
Patna is scheduled to vote in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 6.
(With inputs from PTI)