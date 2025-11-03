Modi, Shah, Kharge Among Political Heavyweights Set To Hold Rallies In Poll-Bound Bihar On Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA's biggest draw, is set to energize supporters in the Seemanchal region with back-to-back addresses in Saharsa and Katihar districts. These rallies come on the heels of his grand roadshow in Patna on Sunday, where he lambasted the opposition for alleged dynastic politics and instability. Modi's sharp rhetoric continued with accusations against the RJD, claiming the party coerced Congress into naming Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face by holding a "katta" (country-made pistol) to their heads just before nominations. "This gundagardi won't be tolerated," Modi thundered, warning that the alliance's internal rifts would lead to post-poll chaos.