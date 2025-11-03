Modi, Shah, Kharge Among Political Heavyweights Set To Hold Rallies In Poll-Bound Bihar On Monday

With the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections just three days away on November 6, the political arena is buzzing as heavyweights from both the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc descend on the state for a flurry of rallies on Monday.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar elections 2025, PM Modi Bihar rally, Amit Shah Bihar speech
People holding cutout of Prime Minister Narendra modi in a political rally in Bihar ahead of state elections. Photo: | Suresh Pandey |
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Saharsa and Katihar, while Amit Shah covers Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani; Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Vaishali.

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins with rallies in Sonbarsa and Lakhisarai, plus a roadshow in Rosera; Yogi Adityanath targets Patna, Saran, and Muzaffarpur for the NDA.

  • Modi accuses RJD of "gunpoint" pressure on Congress for Tejashwi Yadav's CM bid, prompting Kharge to dismiss it as "lies" and "laughable."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA's biggest draw, is set to energize supporters in the Seemanchal region with back-to-back addresses in Saharsa and Katihar districts. These rallies come on the heels of his grand roadshow in Patna on Sunday, where he lambasted the opposition for alleged dynastic politics and instability. Modi's sharp rhetoric continued with accusations against the RJD, claiming the party coerced Congress into naming Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face by holding a "katta" (country-made pistol) to their heads just before nominations. "This gundagardi won't be tolerated," Modi thundered, warning that the alliance's internal rifts would lead to post-poll chaos.

Not one to back down, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge fired back, labeling Modi's claims "all lies" and "laughable." Addressing reporters ahead of his debut rally in Vaishali – a symbolically charged site linked to ancient Indian history – Kharge retorted, "Congress never forces anyone at gunpoint. The PM's level has fallen so low; it's unbecoming of his office." Kharge promised to delve deeper into the counter-narrative during his speech, framing the NDA's governance as the real threat to Bihar's progress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's master strategist, will crisscross north Bihar with rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani, bolstering NDA candidates in these crucial Lok Sabha segments that flipped to the opposition in 2024. Shah's appearances are expected to hammer home themes of development under the Modi government, contrasting it with what he calls the "jungle raj" of past RJD rule.

The opposition isn't holding back either. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, making her mark in Bihar's heartland, will rally crowds in Sonbarsa and Lakhisarai before a high-energy roadshow in Rosera. Her focus: women's empowerment and youth employment, key voter concerns in a state grappling with migration and economic disparities. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath brings his aggressive Hindutva pitch to four NDA events in Patna, Saran, and Muzaffarpur, aiming to consolidate the BJP's base among upper castes and EBCs.

