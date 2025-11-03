Sivankutty Hits Back At ‘Boys’ Government’ Remark, Says Kerala Govt Belongs To Everyone

Congress leader K C Venugopal’s recent comment that a "government of boys,” referring to the Congress-led UDF, will take charge in Kerala after next year’s Assembly elections drew a sharp response from General Education Minister V Sivankutty.
Congress leader K C Venugopal’s recent comment that a "government of boys,” referring to the Congress-led UDF, will take charge in Kerala after next year’s Assembly elections drew a sharp response from General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who emphasised that the state’s Left government belongs to everyone, including girls.
The AICC general secretary (Organisation) made his remark in Alappuzha on Sunday while criticising the Left government for delaying an increase in social welfare pensions, despite having promised it in its election manifesto nearly five years ago.
Commenting on the recent announcement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Venugopal noted that even after completing a full term, the Left government raised the pension by only Rs 400, and that too just a few months ahead of the Assembly polls.
“They already know which side’s government will come, it'll be the boys’ government, the UDF government. Since they know this, the announcement is just a publicity stunt to throw dust in people's eyes,” he said.
Sivankutty, without directly mentioning Venugopal, shared photos on Monday showing him consoling a young girl who had begun crying after presenting him with a portrait during the inauguration of development projects at Cheruthazham Government Higher Secondary School in Kannur district.
“When girls are wearing crowns and standing at the top of the world (a reference to the Indian women’s cricket team winning the World Cup), why should Nihara dear cry?” he wrote.
“I comforted her, asking, 'Why are you crying, dear?' and held her close. I didn't let her go until a smile appeared on her face. Dear child, this world belongs to girls too, and this government belongs to everyone, including the girls,” Sivankutty added.
With PTI inputs