Speaking Truth To Power? What ‘Intellectual Dissent’ Means For Kerala’s CPM

“Writers like Satchidanandan may have felt that if they did not articulate their differences now, their credibility would be at stake,” Damodar Prasad says. “There is a perception that the government is being influenced by right-wing logic. For intellectuals who have historically positioned themselves against such tendencies, remaining silent would have appeared inconsistent.”Intellectual dissent, in this view, is less about electoral arithmetic and more about safeguarding moral authority within a constituency that expects critical vigilance.The intervention of writers and cultural figures has undeniably added intensity to the early phase of the election campaign. Even if their distancing from the Left does not translate into measurable electoral shifts, it has furnished the opposition with ammunition.Whether intellectuals still possess the capacity to shape mass political behaviour—or whether their influence remains largely confined to elite discourse—remains an open question. What is clear, however, is that in Kerala’s politically literate society, the symbolic alignment or estrangement of its writers continues to matter, if not always at the ballot box, then certainly in the realm of political meaning.