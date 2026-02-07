Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

In 2021, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front was voted back to power, marking a first in Kerala’s electoral history. The victory also helped the CPI(M) retain national relevance in parliamentary politics; a defeat would have left the party without power in any state. As another election approaches, a similar risk confronts the party once again. The recent local body elections suggest that, even if a clear anti-incumbency wave is absent, a degree of governance fatigue is setting in among sections of the electorate. This sentiment has been compounded by a series of controversies, including allegations of financial irregularities.

Despite these challenges, some observers argue that the government’s emphasis on development and its record of corruption-free governance at the ministerial level distinguish it in Kerala’s political history. Senior journalist and author K. Balakrishnan says these factors place the incumbent government in a relatively strong position ahead of the polls. “While the Left has suffered setbacks in urban areas, its performance in rural regions in the last local body elections has been relatively strong. At the same time, the role of the media and increasing polarisation along religious lines pose a threat—not just to the CPI(M), but to Kerala’s political culture as a whole,” he said.