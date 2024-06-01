Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan, widely known as V. S., is a prominent Indian politician affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Achuthanandan's political journey began through trade union activities, leading him to join the State Congress in 1938 and subsequently becoming a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in 1940. He played a crucial role in land struggles in Kerala, notably with the Alappuzha declaration in 1970, advocating for the implementation of the Land Reforms Act passed by the EMS Government in 1967. His leadership as the Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly garnered significant public support. Throughout his political career spanning over 40 years, Achuthanandan endured numerous hardships, including imprisonment for five years and six months, as well as being in hiding for four and a half years. He was a member of the CPI(M) Politburo from 1985 until July 2009, when he was reverted to the Central Committee of the party due to ideological differences.

Achuthanandan's most notable tenure was as the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011, during which, despite his advanced age of 82, he became the oldest person to assume the office. His tenure was marked by various impactful actions, including the demolition drive in Munnar, reclaiming acres of illegally occupied land, and a similar drive in Kochi M. G. Road, reclaiming the long-lost shoulder of the road. He also led an anti-piracy campaign against film piracy and fought against the Lottery mafia in the state. Achuthanandan was instrumental in promoting free software in Kerala, particularly in adopting it in the public education system.