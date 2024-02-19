People's Choice Awards 2024: 'Barbie', Taylor Swift, 'Only Murders In The Building' Win Big

Haley Kalil arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Brock Davies, left, and Scheana Shay arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Coi Leray arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Advertisement
Chrishell Stause arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Advertisement
America Ferrera, left, and Simu Liu arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Advertisement
Lucy Hale arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Heidi Klum arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Tori Robinson, left, and Leah O'Malley arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Annemarie Wiley, from left, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Erika Jayne arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Carmen Electra arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Kane Brown arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Georgia Flood arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Melissa Gorga arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California