Art & Entertainment

People's Choice Awards 2024: 'Barbie', Taylor Swift, 'Only Murders In The Building' Win Big

The who's who of the world of showbiz was present at the People's Choice Awards 2024. 'Barbie', Taylor Swift, and 'Only Murders In The Building' emerged as fan-favourites at the prestigious awards night. Here are a few glimpses from the gala event.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 19, 2024

2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Haley Kalil arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

1/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Brock Davies, left, and Scheana Shay arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

2/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Coi Leray arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
3/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chrishell Stause arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
4/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
5/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

America Ferrera, left, and Simu Liu arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
6/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lucy Hale arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

7/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

8/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tori Robinson, left, and Leah O'Malley arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

9/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Annemarie Wiley, from left, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Erika Jayne arrive at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

10/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

11/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Carmen Electra arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

12/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kane Brown arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

13/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Georgia Flood arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

14/14
2024 People's Choice Awards
2024 People's Choice Awards | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Melissa Gorga arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement