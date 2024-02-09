Here's How Taylor Swift Is Impacting The Super Bowl Ads This Year

Frito-Lay's, a regular Super Bowl advertiser, showcases "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega in a supermarket scenario where she is shopping with two grandmothers. A fight with other shoppers erupts over the new spicy Doritos Dinamita chips, with the grandmothers emerging victorious.

As for at least one potential standout of the event, despite having performed in Japan the day before, Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl. The Embassy of Japan in the US even issued a press release confirming that she can arrive in time for the event.