Man Steals 50 iPhones From Apple Store Valued At $49,230 In California, Arrested

A 22-year-old Berkeley man, identified as Tyler Mims, was arrested by Emeryville Police Department detectives on Wednesday night in connection with a theft from an Apple Store in Berkeley. Mims stands accused of burglary, grand theft, and other offenses related to the incident, where he was allegedly captured on video snatching display devices worth thousands of dollars.

The theft, which occurred on February 5, 2024, prompted a swift response from law enforcement after officers were alerted by a witness reporting the crime. The caller detailed how the suspect, later identified as Mims, made off with approximately 50 iPhones valued at a staggering $49,230.

Video footage obtained from the scene revealed a masked individual clad in all black, identified by authorities as Mims, systematically plundering iPhones from display tables at around 10:30 am. Witnesses looked on as the thief deftly pocketed the devices before casually strolling past a police vehicle and making his getaway in a black Hyundai.