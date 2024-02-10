Man Steals 50 iPhones From Apple Store Valued At $49,230 In California, Arrested

A 22-year-old Berkeley man, identified as Tyler Mims, was arrested by Emeryville Police Department detectives on Wednesday night in connection with a theft from an Apple Store in Berkeley. Mims stands accused of burglary, grand theft, and other offenses related to the incident, where he was allegedly captured on video snatching display devices worth thousands of dollars.
The theft, which occurred on February 5, 2024, prompted a swift response from law enforcement after officers were alerted by a witness reporting the crime. The caller detailed how the suspect, later identified as Mims, made off with approximately 50 iPhones valued at a staggering $49,230.
Video footage obtained from the scene revealed a masked individual clad in all black, identified by authorities as Mims, systematically plundering iPhones from display tables at around 10:30 am. Witnesses looked on as the thief deftly pocketed the devices before casually strolling past a police vehicle and making his getaway in a black Hyundai.
The footage quickly circulated on social media platforms, garnering over 10 million views on platforms like TikTok and X. The incident underscored a concerning trend for law enforcement, as the Emeryville Police Department disclosed that since January 19, there have been four grand thefts reported from the Apple Store in town, indicating a pattern of organized retail crime.
Detectives, recognizing the need for a coordinated response, initiated collaboration with neighboring law enforcement agencies. This joint effort, involving the Berkeley Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, culminated in the arrest of three individuals implicated in a theft at the Berkeley Apple Store earlier that day. Among them was Tyler Mims, identified as the individual seen in the video from the Emeryville Apple Store heist.
Mims now faces a litany of charges, including three counts each of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, grand theft, and organized retail theft. He has been booked into jail pending further legal proceedings.
The targeted Apple Store, as reported by the E’Ville Eye, had previously experienced a temporary closure last year but resumed operations in January.