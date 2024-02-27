Wendy's To Roll Out 'Uber-Style' Surge Pricing Model, Here's What It Means

Wendy's is gearing up to experiment with a “Uber-style” surge-pricing model, whereby the prices of menu items will fluctuate throughout the day depending on demand. This means that the price of a Dave's burger may be higher during peak lunch or dinner hours.

The fast-food chain's less-than-enticing strategy, slated for a high-stakes trial next year, aims to extract additional funds from Americans already grappling with inflation who may be lacking the ability to dine during “off-peak” hours.