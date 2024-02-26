McDonald's Flips Logo, Introduces 'WcDonald's' With Anime-Inspired Makeover And Menu Items: Fans Are Loving It!

Starting February 26th, McDonald's has unveiled a fresh look as it ends the month with a makeover. Bringing its manga counterpart to life, the fast-food giant is launching the "WcDonald's" campaign across more than 30 international markets. This transformation will feature manga-inspired packaging, four episodic shorts, and the introduction of a new sauce.
Regarding the motivation behind the campaign, Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, explained that it is a consequence of anime evolving into a "huge part of today's culture."
The new sauce, dubbed the "Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce," promises fans a blend of ginger, garlic, and soy, with a hint of heat from chili flakes. McDonald's describes it as a dip that captures the "bold, dynamic spirit" of iconic anime heroes.
The "WcDonald's" experience will feature packaging crafted by Japanese manga artist and illustrator Acky Bright.
"We love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years. The WcDonald's universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever," said Hassan in a press release statement.
Bright collaborated with the company to design manga-inspired packaging showcasing WcDonald's Crew characters. Each package will contain a digital code, granting customers access to weekly digital manga releases every Monday, running from February 26 to March 18.
The partnership between Bright and McDonald's is rooted in a "genuine love" for the project.
"I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand. From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world," said Bright in a press release statement.
In Los Angeles, fans will have the opportunity to visit the first real-life WcDonald's from March 9 to March 10. This immersive dining experience will feature 360-degree projection mapping.
Reservations can be made via OpenTable starting February 28 by searching for "WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience."