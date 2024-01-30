Burger King is gearing up to give customers more opportunities to "have it your way", this time with a focus on bacon. Burger King has officially announced the introduction of two new menu items to USA TODAY, with additional significant announcements expected next week. The first item, a limited-time offering that adds a sweet and bacon-rich twist to the iconic Whopper, has been available in restaurants since January 29th. Meanwhile, an upcoming update to its crispy fish sandwich with a spicy twist is slated for release next month.
Burger King's New Candied Bacon Whopper And Fiery Big Fish Delights Are The Latest Menu Additions
Burger King is making waves in the fast-food industry with two exciting new menu additions: the Candied Bacon Whopper and the Fiery Big Fish sandwich. Tailored to the American palate, these limited-time offerings promise a unique blend of flavors, combining classic favorites with trendy twists.
Fans had been eagerly awaiting news of these new items, especially after the popular food and snack news account, Snackolator, and food influencer Markie Devo shared posts about the upcoming burger.
Burger King's official social media accounts have also been dropping hints about more announcements scheduled for February 5th, leaving fans curious about what other surprises are on the horizon.
For now, let's delve into what we already know about the new Candied Bacon Whopper and Fiery Big Fish sandwiches.
Burger King Introduces The Candied Bacon Whopper
The latest Whopper offering combines elements from the past while embracing a current culinary trend. The Candied Bacon Whopper, while not overly complex, incorporates the popular trend of candied bacon, adding a unique twist beyond simply adding bacon to the classic sandwich.
A representative from Burger King shared details with USA TODAY about the Candied Bacon Whopper. This delectable creation includes the iconic flame-grilled beef patty of the classic Whopper, along with fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, all nestled within a sesame seed bun. Elevating the flavor profile, it's adorned with crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, sweet bacon jam, and delectably candied bacon infused with brown sugar.
Popular food influencer Markie Devo shared on Instagram, "The new Burger King Candied Bacon Whopper features sweet bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, garlic aioli, candied bacon, and a Whopper patty on a seeded Whopper bun."
The Candied Bacon Whopper made its debut at select participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, January 29th. It's important to note that this item is available for a limited time and only while supplies last, so if you're eager to savor this treat, make sure to visit a nearby store soon.
Additionally, it's not the only menu addition that the chain is planning to introduce, at least in some of its restaurants.
Burger King introduces Fiery Big Fish
"At select locations, there’s also a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich, which features the same build as the regular fish sandwich just with a creamy spicy sauce," Devo shared.
Burger King has also informed USA TODAY that they are spicing up the classic Big Fish sandwich for a limited time, perfect for the Lenten season. Starting February 14th at select participating locations, customers can enjoy the Fiery Big Fish. This variant of the classic sandwich includes lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and an added spicy glaze, all served on a brioche-style bun.
For members of the Royals Perks loyalty program, the classic Big Fish will be featured in a special promotion. Between February 14th and March 28th, subscribers to this free loyalty program can enjoy a Big Fish for just $2 with the purchase of a full-price item.
Burger King's 'Whopper' Marketing
In the 1980s and 1990s, as fast-food chains started embracing limited-time offers, new products were relatively straightforward. Burger King or McDonald's might introduce a new type of cheese or incorporate some barbecue sauce, give the burger a name, and that was typically the extent of it.
However, today's constantly evolving menus have pushed the boundaries of innovation further. Generating excitement or capturing people's attention often involves celebrity partnerships or collaborations beyond the realm of burgers, frequently teaming up with snack chip companies, for example.
Burger King has occasionally prioritized making its latest Whoppers appealing on social media rather than focusing solely on enhancing their flavor. Utilizing colored buns, for instance, doesn't significantly alter the taste of the burger but is primarily intended to make it visually appealing for social media platforms.
In other instances, Burger King has also been known to follow trends, such as incorporating Sriracha into their burgers during the peak of its popularity. The Restaurant Brands International (QSR) chain recognizes that consumers are familiar with the Whopper brand, and by introducing new variations of this classic burger, they can ensure media coverage, social media buzz, and word-of-mouth attention.
Not every Whopper launch is the same. Products like the "Angry" Whopper or its follow-up, the "Angriest" Whopper, featuring a fiery, hot-sauce-infused bun, targeted a specific niche audience. It's important to acknowledge that not everyone enjoys spicy food, and some individuals have their own tolerance levels. The choice of labeling a sandwich as "Angry" may have deterred some potential customers from trying it.
In its most recent Whopper release, Burger King has not only adopted a popular food trend but has also emphasized that bacon makes everything better.