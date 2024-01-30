Burger King's New Candied Bacon Whopper And Fiery Big Fish Delights Are The Latest Menu Additions

"At select locations, there’s also a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich, which features the same build as the regular fish sandwich just with a creamy spicy sauce," Devo shared.

Burger King has also informed USA TODAY that they are spicing up the classic Big Fish sandwich for a limited time, perfect for the Lenten season. Starting February 14th at select participating locations, customers can enjoy the Fiery Big Fish. This variant of the classic sandwich includes lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and an added spicy glaze, all served on a brioche-style bun.