Burger King Whopper Contest: Win A Million Dollars By Doing THIS!

Burger King made an announcement on Monday, inviting you to submit your ideal Whopper toppings for a chance to win a generous $1 million prize!
Burger King's "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" allows customers to participate until March 17, giving them the chance to reimagine the classic Whopper sandwich with either tangy or sweet toppings.
In addition to the $1 million prize, the lucky winner will also get the exciting chance to have their unique Whopper creation featured and sold in Burger King outlets across the country for a limited period.
Burger King's website invites you to seize the opportunity to customize your flame-grilled Whopper in countless ways, with over 200,000 options available. “If you’ve ever wanted to top the flavorful burger with savory sensations or sweet and sour showstoppers, then your moment to shine has officially arrived,” Burger King’s website reads.
In a news release, Pat O'Toole, the Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized that “Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless.”
Pat O'Toole also highlights that participating in the "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" offers customers an opportunity to not only potentially see their creation on the Burger King menu but also to “experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology.”
Here are the key details you need to be aware of regarding the contest, including how to enter and requirements for the contest.
‘Burger King’s Million Dollar Whopper Contest’ requirements
Burger King has outlined several contest requirements, as follows:
No purchase is necessary to participate in the contest.
You must have a Burger King Royal Perks account.
The deadline for submitting your customized Whopper is Sunday, March 17.
The contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older.
For more detailed information on the rules, entry guidelines, judging criteria, and prizes, Burger King encourages you to visit the official "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" website.
Additionally, participating in the contest can also earn you a complimentary Whopper with any purchase of $1 or more, according to Burger King.
How to enter Burger King’s ‘Million Dollar Whopper Contest’
Participating in Burger King's "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" is easy, with Burger King describing it as "as easy as 3-2-1 (million)."
Here are the steps to enter:
Simply visit Burger King's official website or use the Burger King app.
Submit your unique Whopper creation through the website or app.
Sign in with your Royal Perks account to complete the entry process.
When customizing your Whopper, you'll have the flexibility to choose between three and eight toppings, which you'll need to input manually.
Once you've completed the customization, the website will provide you with an A.I.-generated image of your burger. You can then share this image on various social media platforms.
What happens after I enter Burger King's ‘Million Dollar Whopper Contest’
After entering Burger King's 'Million Dollar Whopper Contest,' here's what follows:
Burger King has designated a panel of contest judges who will choose three Whopper sandwich creations later in the year, once the submission period concludes.
The three finalists will be invited to Burger King's headquarters in Miami. There, they will have the opportunity to further refine their sandwich ideas before these creations are featured on menus nationwide, as stated by Burger King.
Customers will have the chance to taste and evaluate the three Whopper sandwiches and cast their votes for their favorite. The Whopper that garners the most votes will be the ultimate winner, securing a brief menu appearance and a $1 million prize for its creator.