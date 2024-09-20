Martyr, Terrorist, Or Saint? Who Was Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale?

BJP-MP and actor Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to controversy and has once again stirred up a hornet’s nest by referring to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a divisive figure in Punjab’s history, as a “terrorist” in a televised interview. Bhindranwale, who led the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, was killed during Operation Bluestar in June 1984.
While doing a promotional interview for Emergency, her upcoming biographical film in which she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Ranaut said: “He (Bhindranwale) was not a saint, but a terrorist. This is part of our history that has been deliberately hidden. We are not told about this.” The Mandi MP added that 99 per cent of Punjab’s population does not consider Bhindranwale a saint.
Ranaut’s film Emergency has encountered obstacles regarding its release. The controversy surrounding the movie intensified when various Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, sought to prevent its release, alleging that it misrepresents Bhindranwale and Sikh history.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has issued a legal notice to the film’s producers. The notice says that Bhindranwale or anyone from the Sikh community has never called for Khalistan and demands the removal of scenes portraying anti-Sikh sentiments from the movie.
Who Was Bhindranwale? What Is His Importance To The Sikh Community?
Sant Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale is a significant and complex figure in contemporary Indian history, particularly in the context of Sikh identity and politics. His actions during the Emergency period and the events leading up to the 1984 attack on the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) have left a lasting impact on the Sikh community and Indian society at large.
Early Life And His Rise To Prominence
Born in 1947 in Faridkot, Punjab, Bhindranwale was educated in the Sikh tradition. He eventually became the head of the Damdami Taksal, a religious institution focused on Sikhism's teachings. His eloquence, charisma, and commitment to Sikh values resonated with many, particularly as discontent grew over perceived injustices faced by the Sikh community.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Bhindranwale emerged as a prominent leader, advocating for Sikh rights and concerns. He positioned himself as a voice for the Sikh community, articulating their grievances against the Indian government, which many felt was neglecting their needs and suppressing their identity.
Bhindranwale’s Role During The Emergency
The national Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977 marked a significant turning point in Indian politics. Civil liberties were curtailed, and political dissent was suppressed. Bhindranwale became increasingly vocal against these measures, positioning himself as a defender of Sikh rights. His leadership resonated with many Sikhs who felt threatened by government policies.
During this period, Bhindranwale criticised the government’s authoritarian measures and called for increased representation of Sikh interests in Indian politics. His ability to mobilise the Sikh community around these issues highlighted his growing influence, and he became a symbol of resistance against perceived oppression.
The Dharam Yudh Morcha
In 1982, Bhindranwale co-led the Dharam Yudh Morcha, a campaign addressing the Sikh grievances. The movement sought the release of Sikh political prisoners and the implementation of the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, which called for greater autonomy for Punjab. This resolution highlighted demands for protecting the Punjabi language and culture, and for the equitable distribution of resources within the state.
The Dharam Yudh Morcha garnered significant support, uniting various factions of the Sikh community and drawing attention to their concerns. Bhindranwale’s leadership in this movement reinforced his status as a prominent figure in Sikh politics, elevating the discourse surrounding Sikh rights within the broader context of Indian governance.
Significance Of Harmandir Sahib
Bhindranwale established his base at the Harmandir Sahib, a site of immense religious and cultural significance for Sikhs. This sacred space has long been viewed as a sovereign territory for the Sikh community, which added to its strategic importance during the conflict with the Indian government. Critics often question his decision to use this religious site as a staging ground for political activism and armed resistance.
Historically, the Complex had been a centre for Sikh activism and resistance against oppression, making it a fitting location for Bhindranwale’s leadership. However, as tensions escalated, armed supporters and the fortification of the Complex drew criticism. They raised concerns about the use of the sacred site.
Bhindranwale And Operation Blue Star
The tensions reached a peak and culminated in June 1984 when the Indian government launched Operation Blue Star to remove Bhindranwale and his supporters from the Harmandir Sahib. The military assault, aimed at recapturing the Complex, resulted in significant loss of life and damage to the sacred site. The operation drew widespread outrage within the Sikh community and sparked international condemnation.
For many Sikhs, the events of June 1984 represented a brutal attack on their religious identity. The operation deepened feelings of alienation and mistrust towards the Indian government, marking a pivotal moment in the Sikh struggle for recognition and rights.
Bhindranwale’s legacy remains a polarising topic in India and beyond. For some, he is regarded as a martyr who defended Sikh rights and identity, embodying the spirit of resistance against oppression. For others, he is seen as a figure who contributed to a cycle of violence and unrest that has had lasting consequences for communal relations in India.
The events surrounding Bhindranwale and the attack on Harmandir Sahib evoke strong emotions. They are often revisited in discussions about Sikh identity and rights. Many in the Sikh community view Bhindranwale as a symbol of the struggle for justice. In contrast, others advocate for a more nuanced understanding of his actions and their implications.
Kangana’s Emergency
After her televised remarks, BJP leader Som Parkash urged Kangana Ranaut to refrain from making “unnecessary comments” about radical Sikh preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale that could offend the Sikh community. In a post on X, he emphasised the need for Ranaut to maintain “discipline” and avoid disrupting peace in Punjab, stating that her remarks “hurt the feelings of the Sikh community.”
This is the second time since her election in June this year that BJP leaders have censured Ranaut’s remarks on political and social issues. In August, the ruling party questioned the newly elected MP about her comments on the Farmer’s Protests in the context of the Bangladesh student uprising/revolution. “She is not authorised to speak on policy issues,” the BJP said then.
Ranaut’s film Emergency was delayed because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had not approved it, leaving the movie, initially slated for release on September 6, uncertain. The actor claimed that she had to sell her property in Mumbai due to financial difficulties caused by the film’s postponement. On September 19, the Bombay High Court ordered the CBFC to decide on the film’s fate, one way or another, by September 25.