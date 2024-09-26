International

AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained

The launch of AI-powered wearable 'Iris' by Indian-origin inventor Advait Paliwal promises "infinite memory" by capturing every moment, sparking both intrigue and concern. While it offers innovative memory enhancement, privacy, data overload, and security risks loom large.

Iris by Advait Paliwal
'Iris' by Indian-origin inventor Advait Paliwal Promises "Infinite Memory" By Capturing Every Moment Photo: X
info_icon

Indian-origin inventor Advait Paliwal has invented a wearable device, Iris, which he claims will offer users "infinite memory" of their lives. Announcing the launch via social media yesterday, Paliwal explained that Iris is an AI-powered wearable that captures "pictures of every minute," storing them either on the device or in the cloud. The device aims to preserve "the little moments we usually let slip away, revealing patterns we never noticed."

The device functions by capturing photos, automatically generating captions, and organizing them chronologically. It utilizes artificial intelligence to help users recall forgotten information.

“Iris also has a focus mode. It notices when you get distracted and proactively tells you to get back on track,” Paliwal stated.

In a blog post, the India-born, San Francisco-based entrepreneur shared that the design of the device was inspired by the evil eye symbol. He also mentioned that he developed Iris over the summer at Augmentation Lab, a two-month hacker residency program for AI and hardware innovators based in Cambridge.

At the conclusion of the program, Paliwal presented Iris to about 250 people at the MIT Media Lab. Many were excited about the concept and "even wanted to get one for themselves," he shared.

Elon Musk Updates The Block Feature On X - AP
Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users

BY Outlook Web Desk

People React To The New AI-Based Tech

On X (formerly Twitter), Paliwal faced questions regarding potential privacy concerns.

A user expressed their discomfort with the tech, stating, "It's an interesting concept, but I wouldn't want to interact with someone who had this on, taking a photo every minute."

Another said, "Infinite memory until you hit your storage caps."

One user explained their concerns, "Recently I sat down to organise my data from my laptop, smartphone & 4TB ext HD. Got so overwhelmed by it esp. by the many pointless photos, there was an overload of info & i just quit the process.

Point is, I don't think we need yet another device taking 1000s of pics every day!"

Another user exclaimed, "There are a bunch of failed startups in this category, Google Clip, Memento, but what they did not had was AI. So this could work."

An individual also questioned, "Looks great, what are the privacy guarantees?"

EU policymakers have reached a political agreement that is poised to become the global benchmark for regulating artificial intelligence (AI). - null
'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee

BY Avantika Mehta

Risks Of AI Wearables: Balancing Innovation And Privacy

The rise of AI-powered wearables, such as Iris, brings promising advancements in memory enhancement but also raises serious concerns. From privacy violations to data overload and security risks, these devices introduce challenges that require careful consideration. Here are some of the risks that the AI-based tech poses.

Non-Consensual Surveillance And Privacy Violations

The introduction of AI-powered wearables like Iris presents significant concerns regarding non-consensual surveillance. Devices that capture photos automatically every minute, even in public spaces, raise ethical and legal questions about privacy. People may be photographed without their consent, leading to potential violations of privacy in social interactions, public spaces, and private settings. This constant surveillance could infringe on the personal boundaries of individuals, who may not be comfortable being recorded.

Data Overload

Another major challenge posed by devices like Iris is data overload. Users already face difficulties managing the extensive amount of digital data they accumulate through smartphones, computers, and external drives. Iris, which takes thousands of pictures each day, could quickly overwhelm users with an unmanageable amount of information. Even with AI's assistance in organizing and captioning these images, the burden of sifting through vast amounts of data can lead to frustration. This defeats the device’s purpose of aiding memory retention and could instead leave users disengaged.

Security Risks and Data Breaches

The potential for data breaches is a critical concern when it comes to AI wearables. As Iris uploads photos to the cloud or stores them on the device, the risk of unauthorized access to personal data increases. Despite advances in encryption and security, no system is entirely immune to hacking. If sensitive moments are captured and accessed by malicious actors, users could face significant consequences, including identity theft, blackmail, or reputational damage.

Societal Impact: The Normalization of Constant Surveillance

AI wearables like Iris may also have far-reaching societal implications. As these devices become more widespread, the normalization of constant surveillance could fundamentally alter the relationship between individuals and privacy. Society may begin to accept a world where people are recorded constantly, with fading expectations of personal freedom and autonomy. This could have a chilling effect on everyday interactions, as people may become more self-conscious and guarded, knowing that their actions are being documented at all times.

Psychological Impact: The Disconnection from the Present Moment

While the promise of enhancing memory through AI is appealing, it could also have negative psychological effects. The constant documentation of life through a device like Iris could lead to a disconnection from the present moment, encouraging users to focus on capturing experiences rather than living them. Over-reliance on the device for memory recall may also have an impact on users’ natural cognitive abilities to form and retain memories independently. This may reduce their ability to engage meaningfully with their surroundings, as they become passive observers of their own lives.

AI-powered wearables like Iris undoubtedly offer innovative solutions for memory enhancement, but they also come with substantial risks. Non-consensual surveillance, data overload, security vulnerabilities, and potential societal and psychological consequences must be thoroughly examined. Striking the right balance between technological advancement and the protection of privacy and personal freedom is essential.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes 'On Track' To Lead England In Pakistan Test Series
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. Mali Vs Ghana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 13
  4. Cameroon Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 14
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Releases Tournament Tickets For Spectators, Entry Free For U-18s
Football News
  1. Son Heung-Min Voices Concern About Increased Workload, Says Professionals Are 'Not Robots'
  2. Women's Champions League: Arsenal's Williamson Ruled Out Of Hacken Tie
  3. Premier League: Arsenal Skipper Martin Odegaard Shares Update On Injury
  4. Women's Super League Matchday 2 Predictions: Can Chelsea End Opening Away Day Hoodoo?
  5. La Liga: Atletico Wary Of Fixture Congestion Ahead Of Madrid Derby
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rains Return To Mumbai, Forecasts Heavy Rains In West Bengal
  2. CM Atishi Hikes Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers In Delhi
  3. Himachal Pradesh Follows UP, Mandates Display Of Owner Details Outside Food Outlets
  4. Assembly Polls 2024: EC Chief Lauds J&K Voter Turnout; Opposition Criticises BJP On Statehood | Highlights
  5. Odisha Assualt Case: Court Allows Polygraph Test Of Suspended Police Officer
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  3. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  4. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls