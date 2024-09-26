AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained

Data Overload

Another major challenge posed by devices like Iris is data overload. Users already face difficulties managing the extensive amount of digital data they accumulate through smartphones, computers, and external drives. Iris, which takes thousands of pictures each day, could quickly overwhelm users with an unmanageable amount of information. Even with AI's assistance in organizing and captioning these images, the burden of sifting through vast amounts of data can lead to frustration. This defeats the device’s purpose of aiding memory retention and could instead leave users disengaged.