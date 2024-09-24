International

Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users

Elon Musk's social platform X is facing widespread backlash over changes to the block feature, which will allow blocked users to still view public posts. This shift has raised concerns around privacy, safety, and user control, with many fearing it could encourage harassment and diminish user experience.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Updates The Block Feature On X Photo: AP
X will soon allow users to see posts from accounts that have blocked them. In a response on Monday, X owner Elon Musk clarified that the block function will stop accounts from interacting but won’t prevent them from viewing public posts.

“"High time this happened. Block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post,” he stated in the post.

Currently, when someone tries to view the profile of a person who has blocked them, X displays a “You’re blocked” message, which also restricts access to their posts, replies, media, followers, and following list.

According to a source at X, this update is being made because users can already view posts from accounts that blocked them by either logging out or using a different account, as reported by Verge. However, some Verge staff claim to have noticed that logging out actually prevents access to profiles on X.

Musk has openly criticized the block button, stating last year that the feature “makes no sense” and should be replaced with a stronger mute function. He even suggested removing the block option entirely, except for direct messages.

While X’s block function will still prevent someone from interacting with another user’s posts, it won’t stop them from viewing the posts, which could make it easier for harassers to continue targeting their victims.

Change In X’s Block Feature Faces User Backlash

Elon Musk's decision to make changes in the block button on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked dissatisfaction among social media users who have voiced their concerns under the post’s comments.

One user stated, "I think this is a bad idea. There are many reasons somebody may not want certain individuals from easily seeing all their public posts. There are some REALLY bad actors on social media, sadly."

Another called it the "worst idea ever since rebranding."

Some users expressed worries about others "stealing posts for engagement," while another wrote, "I don't want the creeps I've blocked seeing my posts at all."

One person stated "it ruins the point of blocking someone".

Another highlighted the safety risks, writing, "Elon, there are young single women on this app who live alone and have been bullied, sexually harassed, or directly threatened with rape, violence, even murder. Some also have children to protect. For their safety, a FULL blocking feature like we've always had is most optimal."

Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

What This Change Means For The Users: Privacy And Safety Concerns Arise

Changing the block feature on X (formerly Twitter) could have significant implications for users, particularly in terms of privacy, safety, and user experience.

Privacy Concerns

By allowing blocked users to still view public posts, the change removes the sense of control users previously had over who could access their content. While blocked accounts won’t be able to interact with a user, they can still monitor their activity, which undermines the purpose of blocking for those seeking to create boundaries or avoid harassment.

Safety Risks

Many users rely on the block function for safety, particularly those who face online harassment, bullying, or threats. Removing the ability to fully block someone’s visibility of their posts could expose vulnerable users, such as women, activists, or public figures, to further unwanted attention or stalking behavior. It becomes easier for bad actors to continue harassing or stalking victims while evading restrictions.

Decreased User Control

For users who value controlling their online interactions, this change reduces their ability to curate their audience. While they can still mute interactions, the idea that blocked users can observe their posts may discourage users from sharing as openly, especially if they’ve blocked someone for personal or professional reasons.

Potential for Abuse

The modification could open the door for misuse by trolls, stalkers, or online predators, who could still see public posts without any way for the original poster to prevent them. This could also result in content theft, where posts are stolen or misused for malicious purposes.

These changes may lead some users to reduce their activity, make their accounts private, or leave the platform altogether if they feel their safety and privacy are compromised, as reflected in the dissatisfactory comments under Musk's post.

