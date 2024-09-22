International

Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy

Elon Musk and Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla reignited their public feud on X over a controversial beach access dispute, with Musk accusing Khosla of restricting the public from Martin's Beach. Their clash follows earlier disagreements involving Donald Trump's presidency.

Vinod Khosla And Elon Musk Reignite Feud On X
Vinod Khosla And Elon Musk Reignite Feud On X Photo: X
info_icon

Indian-American venture capitalist Vinod Khosla fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk after Musk criticized him for restricting public access to a beach near his home, calling beachgoers "plebs." This marked the latest round of their public spat, which unfolded on Sunday.

In a post on X, Khosla responded, "Keeping up with your new mentor @realDonaldTrump in tweeting fictional photographs or atleast not one I have ever seen. There has NEVER been a dispute on access to the beach (which is public ), just accessing it thru private property. Every court ruling and appeal of the Friends of Martin's Beach lawsuit we have won that reasserted acess thru private property is not legal. Separately the commies at California Coastal Commission want us to apply for a permit to close an old paid parking business and yet they have not permitted us to apply for this closure. Get details before you tweet nonsense."

Earlier, Elon Musk took to X, saying, "Wow, so crazy that @vkhosla put this sign on a public beach," sharing an image of a sign that read, "no plebs allowed."

Never one to avoid controversy, Musk sarcastically remarked that he’d host a barbecue party on the same beach Khosla is accused of closing off to the public.

Musk's post sparked an online debate, with many users questioning the legality of restricting public access to the beach.

Musk went on to accuse Khosla of hypocrisy, stating, “Vinod wants to send thousands of unvetted migrants to small towns in America but won’t even let the public walk on his beach.” He added, “I’m throwing a party on Vinod’s beach! For cuisine, I’m thinking BBQ (barbecue).”

Back in July, Musk and Khosla had clashed over Donald Trump’s candidacy for the U.S. presidency. In a post on X, Khosla wrote, "Hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me. He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?"

In response, Musk said Trump "doesn’t hate you. In fact, I think he likes you. Meet him and find out for yourself." While acknowledging Trump's flaws, Musk argued for an administration more focused on meritocracy and individual freedoms rather than heavy-handed government control.

"How many times have you read something in the media where you know the real story, but what they printed was diabolically false? Well, it’s way worse in politics, which is a blood sport...Many years ago, that was the Democratic Party, but now, the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party,” Musk remarked. In his response, Khosla agreed, expressing distrust in the media as well as support for promoting meritocracy and individual freedoms.

Musk continued his backing of the former U.S. president by stating that civilization still needs oil and gas for some time. “I don’t think we should demonise an industry that is essential for humanity to function. However, as you know, sustainable energy production and consumption is growing very rapidly and is tracking to exceed the use of hydrocarbon fuels. That will happen no matter what Trump does,” Musk emphasized.

Regarding NATO, he pointed out that the U.S. contributes far more than other allies, questioning, “Why are American taxpayers paying for the defence of Europe when Europe is fully capable of doing so itself?

Fact-Checking Trump And Harris' Presidential Debate - AP
False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  2. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  3. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Bat First In Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Reveals His Fitness Routine for 'Tough' Long Season
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India Win Bangladesh Opener As Ashwin Adds Six Wickets To Ton
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  2. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  4. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  2. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  3. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  4. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  5. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
  3. Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Presidential Poll Goes To Historic 2nd Count After No Candidate Crosses 50% Mark
  4. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  5. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch