False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check

During Tuesday’s presidential debate, former President Donald Trump made over 30 false statements, according to CNN. This mirrors his performance in the June debate against President Joe Biden, where he also issued a large number of false claims.
Trump's remarks included a wide range of egregious falsehoods on issues such as abortion, immigration, and the economy. In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris was more accurate, with CNN's initial count identifying just one false claim from her. However, some of her statements were misleading or lacked essential context.
Here is a fact-check of notable remarks made by the candidates.
Trump On Inflation During His Presidency
Donald Trump claimed that there was “virtually no inflation” during his presidency.
This is inaccurate. Cumulative inflation over Trump’s presidency was approximately 7.8%. While inflation rates were low at the end of his term due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year-over-year inflation rate was about 1.4% in January 2021, the month he left office.
Trump Claims Migrants Are Coming From Prisons And Mental Institutions
Former President Donald Trump claimed that migrants are entering the U.S. after fleeing prisons and mental institutions, stating, “We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums.”
This claim lacks evidence. As per US media, there is no corroborating evidence for Trump’s assertion. FactCheck.org also found no support for the claim. Additionally, Trump’s attempt to bolster his claim by stating that the global prison population is decreasing is incorrect. In fact, global prison numbers increased from approximately 10.77 million in October 2021 to around 10.99 million in April 2024, according to the World Prison Population List.
Harris On Trump’s Tariff Plan
Former Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that former President Donald Trump’s tariff policies would result in a “Trump sales tax,” increasing costs for middle-class families by about $4,000 annually.
This claim is generally reasonable. Trump has proposed new tariffs, including a 10% to 20% tariff on all imports and a 60% tariff on Chinese imports. The Center for American Progress Action Fund estimates that a 20% tariff on all imports combined with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods could raise costs for middle-income families by around $3,900 per year. If the tariff were only 10%, the impact could be about $2,500 annually. Other studies suggest lower impacts, with estimates ranging from $1,350 to $1,700 per year for middle-class households.
Trump’s Claim About Military Equipment Left In Afghanistan
Claim: Former President Donald Trump claimed that the US left $85 billion worth of military equipment behind in Afghanistan when President Joe Biden withdrew American troops in 2021.
Facts: Trump’s $85 billion figure is inaccurate. The actual value of the military equipment left behind was approximately $7.1 billion, according to estimates from the Defense Department. This represents a portion of the roughly $18.6 billion in equipment provided to Afghan forces from 2005 to 2021. Some of the equipment left behind was rendered inoperable before the US withdrawal.
As per other fact-checkers, the "$85 billion" figure is a rounded estimate of the total amount Congress appropriated for the Afghan security forces over the course of the war, not specifically for equipment. The true cost of the equipment abandoned by US forces is significantly lower than the figure Trump cited.
Trump's Claim That US Experienced Highest Inflation 'Ever' Under Biden
Former President Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. experienced “the highest inflation” ever under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
This claim is incorrect. The highest inflation rate under the Biden-Harris administration, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 9.1% in June 2022. While this was the highest inflation rate in nearly forty years, it was not the highest ever recorded. For comparison, inflation reached nearly 15% in 1980 and was even higher in 1917, approaching 18%, according to CPI data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Trump On Harris Being A 'Border Czar'
Former President Donald Trump claimed during Tuesday’s debate that Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed as the Biden administration’s “border czar” and is now avoiding the title because she is embarrassed by the border situation.
This claim is inaccurate. Harris was never officially designated as the “border czar,” a term the White House has consistently rejected. The responsibility for border security falls to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Instead, Biden assigned Harris a more specific role in 2021, focusing on diplomatic efforts with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to address the conditions driving migration to the United States.
Although some Republicans have noted that news articles occasionally referred to Harris as the “border czar,” these descriptions were incorrect. As reported by various news outlets, the White House clarified early in 2021 that Harris’s role was not to oversee border security but to lead diplomatic initiatives related to migration from Central American countries.
Trump's Claims On Legal Scholars And Their Stance On Regulating Abortion
Former President Donald Trump claimed during Tuesday night’s debate that legal scholars, along with Democrats and Republicans, wanted Roe v. Wade overturned so that states could decide how to regulate abortion.
This claim is incorrect. Contrary to Trump’s assertion, many legal scholars advocated for preserving the right to abortion at the federal level. While some scholars, including the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, suggested revising Roe v. Wade's framework, this does not equate to a consensus that Roe should be overturned and relegated to state jurisdiction.
Trump’s Claim On Harris and Putin
Former President Donald Trump asserted that Vice President Kamala Harris met with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and that she failed to prevent the invasion.
Trump’s claim is incorrect. Vice President Harris did not meet with Putin, nor was she sent to negotiate peace with him. In February 2022, Harris attended the Munich Security Conference, where she met with US allies, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Putin did not attend this conference.
A Kremlin spokesperson confirmed in July that there was no meeting between Harris and Putin. At the time of Harris’ trip, the Biden administration was actively working to deter a potential invasion, but there were already indications that Putin was preparing for aggression. President Biden had publicly expressed his belief that a Russian attack was imminent as Harris traveled to Germany.
The Munich Security Conference took place from February 18 to February 20, 2022, and Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Harris Claims Trump Left Office With Worst Unemployment Since Great Depression
Vice President Kamala Harris claimed on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump left office with “the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression.”
This claim is incorrect. When Trump left office in January 2021, the official unemployment rate was 6.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The unemployment rate peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the highest rate since 1939. Although nearly 22 million jobs were lost in March and April 2020, the unemployment rate had decreased by the time Trump left office.
Trump Claims Biden Received Money From Ukraine, China
Donald Trump claimed that President Joe Biden has received money from China and Ukraine, including $3.5 million from the wife of the mayor of Moscow.
There is no public evidence that President Biden received money from any foreign entities while in office or as a private citizen. Investigations by House Republicans have identified over $18 million in payments from foreign entities to Biden family members involved in business, including his son Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden. However, they have found no proof that President Biden himself received any foreign funds.
After more than three years of Biden’s presidency and a year into their impeachment inquiry, House Republicans have only linked Biden to personal checks from his brother, which were made after Biden’s vice presidency. These transactions have been used to suggest a connection to foreign entities, but banking records indicate that these were loans repaid without interest.
During a 2020 presidential debate, Biden stated, “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”
The Washington Post investigated allegations in 2022 regarding Hunter Biden receiving money from the wife of the Moscow mayor but found no evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement.
Harris Overstates Effect of Proposed $50,000 Start-Up Deduction
Vice President Kamala Harris suggested on Tuesday that her proposed $50,000 tax deduction for new businesses will help all prospective start-up owners achieve their goals and innovate.
Harris’ statement lacks important context. The proposed $50,000 deduction would not benefit all start-up business owners immediately. Erica York, a senior economist at the Tax Foundation, told CNN that businesses that do not generate taxable income cannot utilize the deduction. To claim a tax deduction, a business must first have taxable income to offset.
Therefore, while the deduction could eventually reduce tax burdens for profitable businesses, it will not provide immediate financial relief or aid for start-ups that have not yet become profitable.
Trump Repeats False Claim About Migrants Eating Pets
Former President Donald Trump repeated a false claim during Tuesday’s debate, asserting that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are stealing and eating people’s pet dogs and cats. He said, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”
This claim is not true. Both the City of Springfield and local police have reported no evidence to support this allegation, which seems to have originated from a Facebook post by someone claiming to recount a story from a local resident’s daughter’s friend.
In a statement to CNN, a Springfield spokesperson confirmed, “there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.” The Springfield News-Sun also reported that the Springfield Police Division had not received any reports of pets being stolen or eaten.
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, who had promoted similar claims, later acknowledged on social media that it is “possible” the “rumors” might be false.
Trump Claims Harris Wants To Eliminate Private Health Insurance
During the debate, Donald Trump repeated his assertion that Vice President Kamala Harris wants to eliminate private health insurance, saying she prefers everyone to be on government insurance with long wait times for medical procedures.
Trump’s claim is outdated and not reflective of Harris’s current position. While Harris did propose eliminating private health insurance during her 2019 presidential campaign as part of her support for Medicare for All, her stance has evolved since then. Her initial plan called for the removal of private insurers in favor of a government-run system, which she later revised.
In response to criticism, Harris adjusted her position. By July 2019, she introduced a plan that included a role for private insurers under Medicare, allowing them to offer Medicare plans that adhere to Medicare’s regulations on cost and benefits.
As vice president, Harris has supported President Joe Biden’s efforts to strengthen the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which includes participation from private insurers. The ACA has led to a record number of people enrolling in private insurance plans through the exchanges.
Trump’s Claims On Abortion And Infanticide
Former President Donald Trump claimed that some states allow for “execution” of babies after birth and permit abortion up to the ninth month. He cited Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in his statements.
Trump’s assertions about infanticide are false. No state permits the execution of a baby after birth. Infanticide is illegal in every state.
There are instances where parents opt for palliative care, which provides comfort for terminally ill infants, but this is not the same as executing a baby.
Trump also misattributed comments to the former governor of West Virginia. It was actually former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam who made a controversial statement in 2019 about late-term abortions that some interpreted as supporting infanticide. Northam, a pediatric neurologist, clarified that his remarks were misunderstood. Infanticide was never legal in Virginia or West Virginia.
Regarding abortions in the ninth month, while some states, including Minnesota, allow abortion at any stage, it does not mean that such procedures are common. According to data from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, only 0.9% of abortions in the US occurred at 21 weeks or later, often due to severe health risks or fatal fetal anomalies. In Minnesota, out of 12,175 abortions in 2022, only two occurred between 25 and 30 weeks, with none after 30 weeks.
Harris On Manufacturing Job Growth
Vice President Kamala Harris claimed on Tuesday that over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs have been added during the Biden-Harris administration.
Harris’s claim is close to accurate but slightly rounded up. Data through July 2024 shows that the U.S. economy added 765,000 manufacturing jobs from February 2021, the first full month of the Biden-Harris administration. Notably, most of this growth occurred in 2021 and 2022, with 746,000 jobs added in the initial two years, followed by a relatively flat trend in 2023 and the first seven months of 2024.
Trump’s Claim On Crime Rates
Former President Donald Trump stated during a debate that “crime in this country is through the roof.”
Trump’s claim that crime rates are significantly rising is not supported by recent data. While the FBI’s latest crime data does not include information from some large cities, overall trends show a substantial decrease in both violent and property crime in 2023 and early 2024.
The preliminary FBI data for 2023 indicated a roughly 13% reduction in murder rates and a 6% decline in overall violent crime compared to 2022. These rates are now lower than those recorded during Trump’s final year in office in 2020. Moreover, data for the first quarter of 2024 shows a more pronounced decline, with murders down approximately 26% and overall violent crime down about 15% from the same period in 2023.
Trump’s Claims The Nord Stream Pipeline
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he “ended” the Nord Stream pipeline, stating, “I ended the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Biden put it back on day one.”
Trump’s claim is inaccurate. He did not "end" the Nord Stream pipeline. While he did sign legislation imposing sanctions on entities involved with the Nord Stream 2 project, this occurred nearly three years into his presidency when the pipeline was already about 90% complete. Shortly after the sanctions were imposed, the Russian state-owned company responsible for the pipeline announced it would complete the project on its own. By December 2020, construction had resumed, and just before Trump left office in January 2021, Germany granted renewed permission for construction in its waters.
The pipeline never began operating. Germany halted the project in early 2022 in response to Russia's impending invasion of Ukraine, and the pipeline was later damaged in what is believed to be an act of sabotage.
Harris On US Military Members In Combat Zones
Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that there are currently no US military members on active duty in a combat zone, marking the first time this century.
Harris’s statement is misleading. While US troops are not engaged in large-scale wars like those in Iraq and Afghanistan, they are still operating in conflict-prone areas. US service members have come under fire in the Middle East in recent months, particularly since Hamas’ attacks on Israel in October 2023.
Trump On NATO Funding
Former President Donald Trump claimed that for years the US was "paying almost all of NATO" and that he "got them to pay up" by threatening to withhold the alliance’s collective defense protection.
Trump’s statement that the US was "paying almost all of NATO" requires clarification. Official NATO data from 2016, the year before Trump took office, show that US defense spending accounted for about 71% of total NATO defense spending—a significant majority but not “almost all.” Additionally, in terms of direct financial contributions to NATO’s organizational budget, the US was responsible for about 22% of the total in 2016.
By 2023, the US share of total NATO military spending had decreased to approximately 65%, and its direct contributions to NATO’s budget had reduced to about 16%, now equal to Germany's contribution. Erwan Lagadec, a NATO expert and research professor at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs, noted that the US’s share of direct contributions was lowered from 22% to "placate Trump," representing a favorable arrangement given the US’s substantial share of the alliance’s GDP.
Trump On US And European Aid To Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump claimed that the US had provided $250 billion to $275 billion in aid to Ukraine, while European countries had given only $100 billion to $150 billion, despite being geographically closer to Ukraine.
Trump's claim is inaccurate. According to data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, European countries have contributed more aid to Ukraine than the US.
From late January 2022, just before Russia's invasion, through June 2024, European countries and the European Union collectively committed approximately $207 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. In comparison, the US committed about $109 billion (€98.4 billion). Europe also surpassed the US in aid that had been allocated—either delivered or designated for delivery—with approximately $122 billion (€110.21 billion) for Europe versus about $83 billion (€75.1 billion) for the US.
Furthermore, Europe provided more total military aid to Ukraine, totaling around $88 billion (€79.57 billion), compared to about $72 billion (€64.87 billion) from the US. On allocated military aid, the US led narrowly with approximately $56.91 billion (€51.58 billion) compared to Europe’s $56.84 billion (€51.52 billion), but the disparity was not as significant as Trump suggested.
It’s worth noting that totals can vary depending on methodology, and the Kiel Institute reported that Ukraine was receiving only about half of the funds from a 2024 US aid bill, with the remainder going to the Defense Department.
Trump Claims He Was The One Who Saved Obamacare
Former President Donald Trump claimed during the debate that he saved Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, despite his administration’s repeated efforts to repeal it.
Trump’s claim is misleading. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) remained in place primarily because congressional Republicans failed to secure enough votes for its repeal in 2017. Throughout his presidency, Trump and his administration took numerous actions aimed at weakening the ACA, although they did continue to operate the Obamacare exchanges.
Trump’s Claim About Jobs Created Under Biden Administration
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that 818,000 of the jobs created under the Biden-Harris administration from April 2023 to March 2024 were a “fraud.”
This claim is false and requires additional context. Trump was referring to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary estimate, which suggested a revision of 818,000 fewer jobs for the year ending in March 2024 than initially reported.
Economic data is subject to revisions, especially as more comprehensive information becomes available, to offer a clearer and more accurate picture. Each year, including during Trump’s presidency, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) conducts a benchmark revision, reconciling monthly job estimates with data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. This process corrects for errors and adjusts estimates based on more complete data.
While the recent preliminary revision—0.5% of total employment—was the largest downward adjustment since 2009, similar large revisions have occurred in the past. For instance, during Trump’s administration, a revision of 514,000 jobs (-0.3%) occurred for the year ending in March 2019.
Economists and even a Trump-appointed BLS commissioner have indicated that such revisions are normal and not indicative of fraud.
Trump Claims Rep. Nancy Pelosi Responsible For Poor Security At The Capitol On January 6
During the debate on Tuesday, Former President Donald Trump claimed that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, was responsible for the inadequate security at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, asserting, “Nancy Pelosi was responsible. She didn’t do her job.”
This claim is incorrect. The Speaker of the House does not oversee Capitol security. Security at the Capitol is managed by the Capitol Police Board, which includes the sergeants at arms of both the House and Senate. Pelosi’s office has stated that she was not offered 10,000 National Guardsmen, as Trump has claimed, and described such claims as “lies.” Additionally, even if Pelosi had been informed of a National Guard offer, she would not have had the authority to reject it. The deployment of the District of Columbia National Guard falls under the jurisdiction of the president and, by delegation, the Secretary of the Army, not the Speaker of the House.
Trump On Harris’ Run For President During 2020 Election Cycle
Former President Donald Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris was the first candidate to drop out of the Democratic primary during her 2020 presidential bid, suggesting she failed because she didn’t receive any votes in the recent primary cycle.
This claim is incorrect. Harris was not the first candidate to exit the Democratic primary in 2019. By the time Harris dropped out in early December 2019, several other candidates, including sitting or former governors of Washington, Montana, and Colorado, the sitting mayor of New York City, and other members of Congress, had already withdrawn from the race.
Harris On Her Stance On Fracking
During Tuesday night’s debate, Vice President Kamala Harris stated, “I made it that very clear in 2020 – I will not ban fracking.” This contrasts with her 2019 statement during the Democratic presidential primary, where she expressed support for banning fracking.
This statement is misleading. In the 2020 vice presidential debate, Harris did not explicitly state her personal position on fracking. Instead, she conveyed that Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee at the time, would not ban fracking.
While Harris was addressing Biden’s policy, given his role in setting administration policy, her 2020 debate comments did not clarify her own personal stance on fracking, which was different from her position in 2019.
Trump On Tariffs And Who Pays Them
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that the United States collected billions of dollars from China due to his tariffs.
This claim is incorrect. U.S. tariffs are paid by American importers, not by the exporting countries. When the U.S. imposes a tariff on an imported good, the cost is typically borne by U.S. businesses importing those goods, not by the foreign country.
Studies, including one from the bipartisan U.S. International Trade Commission, have shown that Americans have largely absorbed the cost of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products. While the U.S. Treasury has collected over $242 billion from tariffs on solar panels, steel, aluminum, and Chinese-made goods, these duties were paid by U.S. importers, not China.
Trump On The Number Of Undocumented Immigrants Under Biden
Former President Donald Trump claimed during Tuesday night’s debate that “21 million people” are crossing the border into the United States each month under President Joe Biden.
This figure is incorrect. From February 2021 through July 2024, the total number of “encounters” at the northern and southern borders, including both legal ports of entry and locations in between, was approximately 10 million—well below Trump’s “21 million” claim.
It's important to note that an “encounter” does not equate to someone being admitted into the country; some individuals are immediately turned away.
Harris On The Supreme Court’s Immunity Ruling For Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris claimed during Tuesday night’s debate that the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that former President Trump would “essentially be immune from any misconduct” if he were to return to the White House.
This statement lacks the required context. In their July decision, the Supreme Court’s six conservative justices did grant Trump some degree of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution, but not the blanket immunity he sought in his federal election subversion case. The court determined that Trump could not be criminally prosecuted for “official acts” conducted while in office, but he could face legal action for “unofficial acts.” Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, emphasized that “The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official. The President is not above the law.”
Trump Falsely Claims Biden Orchestrated Criminal Cases Against Him
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Biden administration orchestrated criminal and civil cases against him, including the election subversion case in Fulton County, Georgia, the criminal fraud case in Manhattan, and the civil fraud case in New York.
This claim is false. There is no evidence that President Biden or his administration were involved in these cases. None of the officials involved in these cases report to the president or are part of the federal government.
Trump Claims To Have Rebuilt The US Military
Former President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he “rebuilt our entire military,” suggesting that he significantly upgraded and modernized the armed forces during his presidency.
Trump’s assertion that he rebuilt the entire US military is false. According to defense experts, this claim is not accurate.
Trump’s Claims About the Central Park Five
Former President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that the Central Park Five pleaded guilty to crimes and that they “badly hurt a person, killed a person” in the 1989 attack.
Trump’s statements are incorrect. The Central Park Five did not plead guilty; they were convicted by a jury after a trial, though those convictions have since been vacated. Additionally, the five teenagers were accused of raping a jogger, not of murder.