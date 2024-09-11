False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check

This claim is incorrect. The Speaker of the House does not oversee Capitol security. Security at the Capitol is managed by the Capitol Police Board, which includes the sergeants at arms of both the House and Senate. Pelosi’s office has stated that she was not offered 10,000 National Guardsmen, as Trump has claimed, and described such claims as “lies.” Additionally, even if Pelosi had been informed of a National Guard offer, she would not have had the authority to reject it. The deployment of the District of Columbia National Guard falls under the jurisdiction of the president and, by delegation, the Secretary of the Army, not the Speaker of the House.