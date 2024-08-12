Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims

Donald Trump has shifted his attention to the size of Vice President Kamala Harris’Donald Trump claims

s crowds, creating a stir with his latest claims. Since Harris joined the Democratic presidential race, Trump has fixated on the number of people attending her events, sparking a new controversy.

Trump has always been obsessed with crowd sizes. He exaggerated the number of attendees at his 2017 inauguration and recently claimed that his January 6, 2021 rally was larger than Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963. Now, he’s turned his focus on Harris’s rally at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan.

On August 7, 2024, approximately 15,000 people gathered at the airport to support Harris and her vice presidential pick, Tim Walz. The event was widely covered with photos, videos, and live footage clearly showing the large turnout. Despite this, Trump has made some extraordinary claims.