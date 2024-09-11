United States

Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights

From Trump's claims of immigrants eating the dogs, cats and pets of Americans to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated endorsement of Kamala Harris, here's a breakdown of what happened in Philadelphia during the ABC presidential debate.

us elections 2024 harris trump debate
Immigrants Eating Cats & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights | Photo: AP
With the US Elections 2024 eight weeks away, former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a fiery debate on Tuesday. From what started with "the most awkward handshake" has seemed to know turn a page in the race to the White House.

From Trump's claims of immigrants eating the dogs, cats and pets of Americans to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated endorsement of Kamala Harris, here's a breakdown of what happened in Philadelphia during the ABC presidential debate.

The very first debate between Harris and Trump was hosted by ABC News. The 90-minute debate was held at Philadelphia’s National Constitutional Centre with anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis as the moderators.

Not only does this debate mark the first face-off between Harris and Trump, but it is also the first presidential debate to take place after Joe Biden's exit from the race to the White House.

With the 90-minute debate now over, Democrats are through the roof with Harris' performance and a major shift in the race is now visible.

Trump-Harris Debate | Highlights

Harris Baits Trump - Kamala Harris' experience as a prosecutor was made known to everyone with how she baited Trump on his lies and fake claims made at rallies and the previous debates, and Trump seemed to have taken the bait every time.

Taylor Swift Endorses Harris-Walz - Following the debate, global superstar Taylor Swift issued her highly anticipated endorsement for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. As a fellow "childless cat lady" (a dig at Trump's running mate JD Vance), Swift highlighted the importance for researching your candidates and urged first time voters to register ahead of the elections.

Trump Makes Claims Of Immigrants Eating Pets - It was expected that Trump would bring up immigration and border issues, and he did. At one point during the debate, Trump highlighted a conspiracy theory and passed it off as true that immigrants were crossing over into the US and "eating cats, dogs and pets of the American people".

Abortion Rights And Ban - Kamala Harris reiterated that the government cannot decide what a woman should do with her body. The Vice President vowed the reinstatement of Roe v Wade to ensure the right to abortion and reproductive healthcare for all women.

Trump, however, made a similar statement as in the CNN debate and stated that he gave the states what they wanted by giving them control on abortion. When asked if he would support a national ban on abortion just as his running mate JD Vance, the former president stated that he has "not spoken to Vance about it" and would not sign a national ban.

Gaza War - The United States has played a crucial role when it comes to Israel's war on Gaza bu being its staunch ally. However, a shift in policy was seen after Biden spoke out against the mounting death toll of Palestinians.

This debate comes after Israeli PM Netanyahu's visit to the US Congress where he stood firm by Israel's right to self defence. VP Harris also backed Tel Aviv's right to defend itself from an organisation such as Hamas.

However, Harris stated that "it matters how Israel defends itself as far too many Palestinians have been killed". As the war nears one year of fighting, a total of 40,000 Palestinains have been killed due to Israel's bombardment.

Moving to Donald Trump, the former US President, made similar points to the CNN debate and one again said "the war would not have happened if I was the president".

"If i were president, it would have never started. If i were president, Russia would not have gone into Ukraine," stated Trump, additionally accusing Harris of "hating the Israelis and Arabs".

Ukraine War - The stance on Ukraine war began with Trump one again saying Putin would not have invaded if he was in power. The former US president also stated that he can get the war settled if he is elected as he is "good friends with Zelenskyy and Putin". Trump further said the Russia-Ukraine war poses a direct threat into escalating into World War 3 and urged Americans that as long as Biden is in power, the world will see a third world war.

Turning to Harris, the Vice President issued a stark reminder to Trump that he is running against her and not Biden. Talking of the war in Ukraine, Harris stated that American will continue to help Ukrainr defend itself and rise against Putin's autocratic rule.

Harris also brought up Trump's NATO remark and stated that the former president lives for flattery and when he is not looking, leaders like Putin "will eat him for lunch".

Overall, both candidates vowed to bring an end to the war, stability across the globe and to reinstate America's position as a leader.

This is a developing story...

