JD Vance sparked outrage among the Swifties, with the Taylor Swift fans suggesting the Republican VP nominee might "need to calm down" after a video resurfaced of him criticizing childless women who own cats.
"Hell hath no fury like a certain childless cat lady who has yet to endorse a presidential candidate," one user on X posted in response to Vance's past remarks, which have gained attention as he and Vice President Kamala Harris face off in the 2024 presidential campaign.
The resurfaced footage, shared Monday by the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Network, shows Vance on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2021, where he criticized several Democratic figures as "childless cat ladies" and claimed people without children don't have a "direct stake" in America's future. Vance made these comments during his campaign for the Ohio Senate seat, which he ultimately won.
As of Wednesday, the video had garnered over 25 million views on X, with Vance's "childless cat ladies" remarks sparking outrage from Swiftie fans and others.
Taylor Swift, who endorsed now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, has yet to endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
"When it hits you that Taylor Swift is childless and has cats... The armageddon is coming for him," one user stated on X on Tuesday night.
Another user posted: "Vance attacked childless women who love cats. Taylor Swift would probably like a word. Release the kraken (meowww)."
One fan suggested that Swift use his comments "right back at him" if she were to endorse Harris, while another called for Swift-inspired "Democratic fundraising merch."
Why are the Swifties angry and what did JD Vance say about Taylor Swift?
Internet users linked Vance's comments to Swift, who has three cats and frequently shares about them on social media.
At 34, Swift is unmarried and does not have children.
Recognized as one of the most famous people in the world, Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The pop superstar and NFL player made their relationship public in October 2023.
Earlier, Time Magazine embraced Swift's love for her cats when it named her Person of the Year.
They acknowledged her one request for the 2024 photoshoot: "Can I bring my cat?" The cat was indeed there on the cover with Taylor!