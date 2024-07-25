United States

'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces

JD Vance's "childless cat ladies" comment has ignited a firestorm among Taylor Swift fans, who are now rallying against the Republican VP nominee. With Swift's own feline love and childless status, Vance's remarks have hit a particularly sensitive note.

Taylor Swift JD VAnce
JD Vance Faces The Wrath Of Swifties At 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment As Old Video Resurfaces Photo: X
info_icon

JD Vance sparked outrage among the Swifties, with the Taylor Swift fans suggesting the Republican VP nominee might "need to calm down" after a video resurfaced of him criticizing childless women who own cats.

"Hell hath no fury like a certain childless cat lady who has yet to endorse a presidential candidate," one user on X posted in response to Vance's past remarks, which have gained attention as he and Vice President Kamala Harris face off in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The resurfaced footage, shared Monday by the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Network, shows Vance on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2021, where he criticized several Democratic figures as "childless cat ladies" and claimed people without children don't have a "direct stake" in America's future. Vance made these comments during his campaign for the Ohio Senate seat, which he ultimately won.

As of Wednesday, the video had garnered over 25 million views on X, with Vance's "childless cat ladies" remarks sparking outrage from Swiftie fans and others.

Taylor Swift, who endorsed now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, has yet to endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

"When it hits you that Taylor Swift is childless and has cats... The armageddon is coming for him," one user stated on X on Tuesday night.

Another user posted: "Vance attacked childless women who love cats. Taylor Swift would probably like a word. Release the kraken (meowww)."

One fan suggested that Swift use his comments "right back at him" if she were to endorse Harris, while another called for Swift-inspired "Democratic fundraising merch."

Why are the Swifties angry and what did JD Vance say about Taylor Swift?

Internet users linked Vance's comments to Swift, who has three cats and frequently shares about them on social media.

At 34, Swift is unmarried and does not have children.

Recognized as one of the most famous people in the world, Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The pop superstar and NFL player made their relationship public in October 2023.

Earlier, Time Magazine embraced Swift's love for her cats when it named her Person of the Year.

They acknowledged her one request for the 2024 photoshoot: "Can I bring my cat?" The cat was indeed there on the cover with Taylor!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident
  2. Argentina 1-2 Morocco, Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: MOR Defeat ARG Amidst Crowd Trouble
  3. ARG 1-2 MAR, Paris Olympic Football Games 2024: VAR Disallows Medina's Goal As Morocco Win Fan-Troubled Match
  4. Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs BOU Friendly Match in India?
  5. Paris Games 2024: Olympics Espionage As Canada Women's Football Coach To Step Aside After Drone Incident
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  4. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  5. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP To Hold "Day-And-Night" Dharna In Karnataka Assembly, Council Over No Discussion On MUDA 'Scam'
  2. Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains
  3. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sex Abuse Case Rejected
  4. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warship
  5. 'Not Mataji, She's Like Your Daughter': Jagdeep Dhankar Corrects Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  2. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  3. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  4. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  5. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
World News
  1. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  2. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  3. Hadi Matar, Man Who Attacked Salman Rushdie, Charged With Supporting Hezbollah
  4. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  5. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina Lose To Morocco 1-2 In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal