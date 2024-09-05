International

Georgia School Shooting: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Student Opens Fire | A Look At Recent Incidents

From sudden deafening sounds of gunshots and the words 'hard lockdown' appearing on screens in classrooms to teachers taking off their shirts to help treat gunshot wounds- the gun firing at the Apalachee High School in Georgia led to an atmosphere of inexplicable terror causing the frightened students to scramble for a safe shelter amid the chaos.

US school shooting (representational Image)
US school shooting (representational Image) Photo: AP
info_icon

Adding to the repeated incidents of gun firings inside school campuses across several regions of the nation, a 14-year-old student opened fire at Georgia's Apalachee High School in Winder on Wednesday killing four people and injuring nine others, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals. The deceased were identified as two students and two teachers of the school.

Citing records from Georgia education officials, the Associated Press said the school has about 1,900 students. It was opened in 2000 and was named after the Apalachee River on the southern edge of Barrow County.

Georgia school shooting: All about the incident

From sudden deafening sounds of gunshots and the words 'hard lockdown' appearing on screens in classrooms to teachers taking off their shirts to help treat gunshot wounds- the incident led to an atmosphere of inexplicable terror causing the frightened students to scramble for a safe shelter amid the chaos. Later, they were all taken to the football stadium.

Traffic going to the school was backed up for more than a mile as parents tried to get to their children. Barrow County schools will be closed for the rest of the week as they cooperate with the investigation, but grief counseling will be available.

US mass shooting.(Representational image) | - AP
US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched

BY Outlook Web Desk

Georgia school shooting: Reactions

“It's just outrageous that every day, in our country, in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive," Vice President Kamala Harris said during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Taking to X, Harris posted, " Today, Doug and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short by gun violence at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Our hearts are with the students, teachers, and families impacted by this shooting, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. This is a senseless tragedy — and it does not have to be this way. We must end the epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all."

In a message posted to social media, former President Donald Trump said: “These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster.”

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas - null
Texas School Shooting: Gunman Kills 18 children, Biden Says 'We Have To Act'

BY PTI

US School Shootings: Recent incidents in numbers

According to a report by CNN, as of September 4, at least 45 school shootings have been reported in the United States- 13 on college campuses, and 32 on K-12 school grounds leaving at least 23 people dead and 62 others injured,

Dozens of school shootings across schools in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas have made headlines with the classroom killings.

Allen Texas mall shooting - null
Texas Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire And Kills 8 People At A Mall Near Dallas

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides the school shootings, rampant mass killings in the U.S. so far this year has killed at least 127 people, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

2023 ended with 217 deaths from 42 mass killings, making it one of the deadliest years on record for such shootings in the country.

As the schools were closed in 2020, the first year of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, a sharp decline in gun violence was observed followed by a stark increase in school shootings in 2021, 2022, and 2023- all setting records since at least 2008.

Crime Scene (Representative Image) - null
Texas Shooting: Man Kills 5 Neighbours, Including A Toddler, Who Asked Him To Stop Gunfire

BY

US gun laws: How guns are so easily accessible?

As the demand for stricter gun laws continues, little has been done to move the needle on national gun laws in the United States. According to the Pew Research Center, guns are deeply ingrained in American society and culture with the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution allowing citizens the right to bear arms. Research says a third of U.S. adults personally own a gun.

At the same time, in response to concerns such as rising gun death rates and mass shootings, the U.S. surgeon general has taken the unprecedented step of declaring gun violence a public health crisis.

Some key findings of Pew's research give us a clearer look at the gun ownership rates across political affiliation, gender, community type, and other factors.

  • As per the research, 45 percent of Republicans and the Grand Old Party-leaning independents say they personally own a gun, compared with 20 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

  • The gender-based ownership rate suggests that 40 percent of men say they own a gun, versus 25 percent of women.

  • 47% of adults living in rural areas report owning a firearm, as do smaller shares of those who live in suburbs (30%) or urban areas (20%).

  • Numbers from the perspective of race and ethnicity shows that 38 percent of White Americans own a gun, compared with smaller shares of Black (24%), Hispanic (20%), and Asian (10%) Americans.

