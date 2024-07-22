US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched

At least three people were killed, while 16 others were injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Mississippi, reports said on Monday. The incident is said to have take place late night on Sunday.
The mass shooting was reported from Church Street in Indianola, when someone opened fire near a nightclub in Indianola, reports said.
The local reports quoting eyewitnesses said they heard dozens of gunshots during the shooting which occurred in the vicinity of the nightclub. It added that the eyewitnesses heard dozens of gunshots, and that some of the victims were shot directly.
Soon after the incident, the police officers were called to the scene of the shooting, reports stated.
"Several people said that they were standing out there, and they started to hear gunshots," Indianola Police Chief Ronald Sampson told a local newspaper.
Mayor Ken Featherstone as per local reports said the police were yet to identify the motive and no arrests were made in connection to the incident.
Officials said no arrests have been made yet and investigation is on, reports mentioned.
Earlier, in a separate incident of mass shooting West Philadelphia had left three people dead and seven others injured. The incident had occurred near the intersection of Alden Street and Girard Avenue, where about 100 to 150 people were gathered.
Among the deceased in the incident included a 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.