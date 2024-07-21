International

In New Advisory, US Asks Its Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh

The development comes just a day after the US issued a new travel advisory for Bangladesh, urging Americans to reconsider their travel to the strife-torn country.

The protests continue in Bangladesh |
The protests continue in Bangladesh | Photo: AP
info_icon

The United States has recommended that its citizens do not travel to Bangladesh and allowed the voluntary departure of its non-emergency government employees and family members in view of the ongoing civil unrest in the South Asian country.

The development comes just a day after the US issued a new travel advisory for Bangladesh, urging Americans to reconsider their travel to the strife-torn country.

Bangladesh Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Student Protests - | Photo: AP
Bangladesh Students Protest Against 'War Heroes' Quota in Govt Jobs | All You Need To Know

BY Danita Yadav

Authorities in Bangladesh has imposed a strict curfew across the country and military personnel patrolled parts of the capital to quell further violence after days of clashes over the allocation of government jobs left more than 40 people dead and hundreds injured.

The US Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Bangladesh to Level 4 -- 'Do Not Travel'.

Bangladesh Quota Protests | - AP
Shoot-On-Sight, Internet Blocked, Over 100 Dead: Top Points On Bangladesh Quota Protests

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Do not travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism," the State Department said, adding, "The department allowed for the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members."

"The Government of Bangladesh has declared a curfew throughout Bangladesh, ordering everyone to stay indoors. The Bangladeshi Army has been deployed throughout the country to reinforce the police. Telecommunications have been interrupted in Dhaka and across the country. Due to the security situation, there may be a delay in provision of routine consular services," the advisory stated.

Student unions, human rights orgs protest in Kolkata - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
In Photos: Indian Students Show Solidarity to Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Movement

BY Photo Webdesk

The US State Department said crimes such as muggings, burglaries, assaults, and illegal drug trafficking constitute the majority of criminal activity in Bangladesh's major cities, but there are no indications foreigners are being targeted because of their nationality.

These crimes tend to be situational, based on time and location, it said.

The advisory said attacks can happen with little or no warning, with terrorists targeting public areas such as tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, restaurants, places of worship, school campuses, and government facilities.

Because of the security concerns, US Embassy personnel in Bangladesh are subject to some movement and travel restrictions.

The US government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in Bangladesh due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure and limited host government emergency response resources, it said.

The department asked US nationals to take certain precautions, such as avoiding demonstrations and political gatherings, monitoring local media for breaking events and being prepared to adjust plans, in case they decide to travel to Bangladesh.

"Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Get to a safe area and report any criminal incident to local authorities. Enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program to receive alerts including updates on consular services so that it is easier to locate you in an emergency," the other recommendations from the State Department stated.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Woakes Calls On England To Kick On After Strong End To Day Three
  2. India Vs UAE, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Nepal Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs PAK-W Match
  4. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. The Hundred Women's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  2. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  3. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  4. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  5. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  3. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  4. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  5. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET Paper Leak Case; Bangladesh Protests Continue
  2. MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row
  3. Radhe Maa, The Lady In Red
  4. Kerala: Teenager Tests Positive For Nipah Virus, State Admn Gears For Outbreak Prevention | Details
  5. Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave Over Molestation Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. A Guide To Godmen In Indian Cinema
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  4. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  5. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. In New Advisory, US Asks Its Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
  2. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  3. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  5. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate