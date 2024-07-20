National

In Photos: Indian Students Show Solidarity to Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Movement

Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation shouted slogan as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata. Meanwhile activists of All India Democratic Students' Organisation also chanted slogans in New Delhi.

Student unions, human rights orgs protest in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation gather as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh.

2/8
Student unions protest in Delhi
Student unions protest in Delhi | Photo: AP

Activists of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) shout slogans in solidarity with protesting students in Bangladesh, at a protest gathering in New Delhi.

3/8
Progressive Democratic Students Federation protest in Kolkata
Progressive Democratic Students Federation protest in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation shout slogan as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh.

4/8
All India Democratic Students Organisation protest in Delhi
All India Democratic Students' Organisation protest in Delhi | Photo: AP

Activists of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) shout slogans in solidarity with protesting students in Bangladesh, at a protest gathering in New Delhi.

5/8
Protest in solidarity with Bangladeshs Anti-Quota Movement
Protest in solidarity with Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Movement | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation shout slogan as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh.

6/8
Students protest rally in Kolkata
Students protest rally in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation shout slogan as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh.

7/8
Progressive Democratic Students Federation protest in Kolkata
Progressive Democratic Students Federation protest in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

An activist of Progressive Democratic Students Federation flashes a poster as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh. the placard in Bangla reads:"we want the account of Abu's murder, we want the answer of the murderer Hasina".

8/8
Protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata
Protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation prepare to march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh. The banner in Bangla reads:" My sister is martyred, My brother is martyred, mastermind of genocide-Hasina will not be spared".

