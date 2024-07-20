In Photos: Indian Students Show Solidarity to Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Movement

Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation gather as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh.
Activists of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) shout slogans in solidarity with protesting students in Bangladesh, at a protest gathering in New Delhi.
An activist of Progressive Democratic Students Federation flashes a poster as they march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh. the placard in Bangla reads:"we want the account of Abu's murder, we want the answer of the murderer Hasina".
Activists of Progressive Democratic Students Federation prepare to march in a protest rally towards the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata in solidarity with the protest against the quota system in public service in Bangladesh. The banner in Bangla reads:" My sister is martyred, My brother is martyred, mastermind of genocide-Hasina will not be spared".