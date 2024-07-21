United States

3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party

A mass shooting at a party in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning left three people dead and seven injured. All victims were adult men, and the police are still investigating the incident, with no suspects identified yet.

A mass shooting at a party in West Philadelphia early Sunday has left at least three people dead and seven others injured. The incident occurred around 2 am near the intersection of Alden Street and Girard Avenue, where about 100 to 150 people were gathered.

Philadelphia cop reported that all the victims were adult men. Among the deceased, a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 23-year-old man died after being taken to a nearby hospital. The third victim's identity has not yet been released.

A cop also mentioned that the man found dead at the scene was likely targeted, as he was shot from very close range. The crime scene stretched about half a block, with investigators finding 25 to 30 shell casings in the area.

"It appears that there were multiple shooters. It's unclear at this time how many," said Pace. The injuries of the other victims range from critical to stable condition.

Police are still looking for surveillance footage to understand how the incident unfolded. As of now, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Officers have recovered a firearm at the scene. Further details are awaited.

