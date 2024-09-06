International

Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean

During the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprising comment about US Vice President Kamala Harris. He seemed to endorse her for the 2024 presidential election, saying he would support her as Biden’s choice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an unexpected endorsement of US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. On Thursday, Putin commented on US politics, saying, “Our favourite, if you can call it that, was the current president, Mr. Joe Biden. But he was removed from the race, and he recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. Well, we will do so – we will support her.”

Putin continued, adding a remark about Harris’ famous laugh. “She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means she is doing well,” he said.

Some observers saw this as a mocking comment, particularly given former US President Donald Trump’s past criticism of Harris’ public appearances and demeanour.

Putin's Criticism Of Trump

Putin also criticised Trump, saying he imposed "more restrictions and sanctions against Russia than any other president."

Even though Trump and Putin had a friendly relationship before, Putin’s comments showed he was frustrated with Trump’s policies as president.

This strange endorsement of Harris came as a surprise, especially since US President Joe Biden recently stepped out of the 2024 race and offered his full support to his vice president, Kamala Harris. However, given Russia’s history of involvement in US elections, many are wondering if Putin’s endorsement is genuine or an attempt to meddle in the race.

Trump's Response

Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to Putin’s remarks. During a campaign event in New York, Trump expressed mixed feelings. “I don’t know if I’m insulted or he did me a favour,” Trump said, referring to Putin’s surprising support for Harris.

Despite the playful tone of Putin’s comments, many believe Russia is still working to help Trump’s chances in the upcoming election. US intelligence agencies have often suggested that Moscow prefers Trump due to his stance against sanctions on Russia and his hesitation to provide significant aid to Ukraine.

During a recent speech, Trump criticised the ongoing sanctions against Russia, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine. “Sanctions hurt our economy and the strength of the US dollar,” Trump argued. He added that he would rather negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine than continue with sanctions and support for the war.

A Larger Picture

Putin’s lighthearted comments about Harris come at a time when the Biden administration is accusing Russia of election interference. The US government has pointed to disinformation campaigns by Russian groups aiming to boost Trump and harm Democratic candidates.

Just this week, federal prosecutors charged two Russian citizens with running a $10 million campaign to influence the 2024 election. US authorities also shut down 32 Russian-backed websites that were allegedly promoting Trump’s campaign. Trump, however, dismissed these claims, calling them part of a “Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax” and accusing the Biden administration of using these charges to interfere in the election.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to deny any involvement in US elections. Margarita Simonyan, head of Russian state broadcaster RT, mocked the allegations, saying, “They called from 2016 and want all their tired clichés back.” However, US officials maintain that Simonyan and others in Russian media are central figures in these efforts to sway American voters.

