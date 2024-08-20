United States

Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained

Donald Trump's campaign has ignited controversy by spreading unfounded allegations of a "drinking problem" against Kamala Harris, attempting to shift focus from his own dwindling support. Despite a lack of evidence, these claims have gained traction on social media, intensifying the personal attacks in the race for the presidency.

Donald Trump Kamala Harris
Donald Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris Photo: X
info_icon

As Donald Trump faces the challenge of growing support for Kamala Harris, his campaign has recently shifted tactics, launching a new attack alleging that his Democratic opponent has a "drinking problem."

These accusations come with no evidence and are being promoted by Trump's allies on social media. James Blair, a Trump campaign insider, appears to be the first to make these unsubstantiated claims, which were shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. Pro-Trump accounts have since echoed the allegations.

Despite concerns from Republicans like Senator Lindsey Graham, who worry that personal attacks against Kamala Harris could jeopardize Trump's election chances, Trump has intensified his focus on personal criticisms. He has repeatedly insulted Harris's intelligence and appearance, claiming he has a right to make such attacks. Trump's running mate, JD Vance, has also contributed to the personal assaults, famously labeling Harris as a "childless cat lady."

Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated Images - X
Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The attacks do not appear to be as effective as Trump might have hoped, as Harris continues to lead in many polls. Additionally, her running mate, Tim Walz, gained widespread attention by ridiculing the Republican criticisms, calling Trump and Vance "weird people."

Despite this, Trump's team has shifted focus to allegations about Harris's drinking habits. Blair, the political director for Trump 2024, posted on X: "A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem...apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up."

His post received over 9,000 likes, was shared by nearly 4,000 users, and has been viewed 5 million times.

Several responses to his post highlighted the lack of evidence for the allegations, with one commenter noting, "You Republicans really have nothing against Kamala Harris, do you?"

Truth Behind The Claim That Taylor Swift Endorsed Kamala Harris - @taylorswift / Instagram
Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

However, some found Blair's allegations persuasive, with one person asserting that Harris's supposed drinking problem was "obvious" and another suggesting "the signs are there."

Blair's claims were later picked up and widely shared by numerous accounts associated with the Trump-supporting Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

One X user shared a clip of Harris stumbling over her words during a speech, captioned: "OH MY GOSH! It's all starting to make sense."

Kamala Harris is a raging alcoholic because there's no good explanation for having moments like this on Live TV," he continued.

However, both Harris and Vance are known to drink. Harris is a member of a wine club at a winery in Alameda, California, as noted in a 2020 San Francisco Chronicle article.

Vance has openly discussed addiction issues in his family and his mother's path to sobriety but also drinks himself.

'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump' Viral List - @ananavarrofl / Instagram
'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  3. PAK Vs BAN Test Series: Chandika Hathurusingha Wants To Complete His Coaching Contract With Bangladesh
  4. World Cricketers Association Panel To Address 'Broken And Unsustainable' Schedule - Reports
  5. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Serie A: Gasperini Joins Exclusive Club By Passing 550 Points With Atalanta
  3. Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina World Cup Qualifiers After Copa America Injury
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 1: When, Where To Watch
  5. Juventus Vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: 2 Die In Telangana Due To Lightning; 107 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal
  2. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
  3. India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points
  4. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  5. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  3. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  4. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  5. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
World News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  3. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  4. US Says Israel Has Accepted Cease-fire Proposal, Calls On Hamas To Do Same
  5. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign