'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media

A new viral sensation on social media is the post "Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump," shared by The View co-host Anna Navarro on her Instagram this past Saturday. The list, which comprises 17 items such as "A shark with a 'pet me' sign" and a "North Korean trial," serves as a satirical critique of the former president. Navarro's post has garnered over 83,000 likes.
Navarro, a vocal critic of Trump, shared a photo featuring 10 of those items displayed on a banner backing Kamala Harris. She also urged her followers to contribute their own suggestions to the list in the comments section.
At the top of the list was "Flint, Michigan tap water," followed by items like "gas station sushi" and "a fart when I have diarrhea." The list also references the contentious JD Vance "couch story." Navarro's followers contributed their own suggestions in the comments. One person wrote, "A time share at Chernobyl," while another added, "Breakdancing lessons from that Australian Olympic lady." A third comment read, "A stranger in a white van asking if I would like to pet puppies." A fourth user added, "Your diploma from Trump University!"
'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump' Original List
Flint, Michigan tap water.
Gas station sushi.
Bill Cosby as the bartender.
Taco Bell bathrooms.
Tom Brady putting air in my tires.
A shark with a "pet me" sign.
A North Korean trial.
A shot from Dr. Kevorkian.
A Casey Anthony day care.
A fart when I have diarrhea.
Navarro's Additions
A movie-role from Harvey Weinstein
Invitation to Church from Tom Cruise
Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer
Reverse-mortgage from Tom Selleck
Swimming in the Seine
Kristi Noem taking care of @chacha_cardenas
JD Vance alone on my living room couch.😂😂😂