United States

'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media

A new viral list titled "Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump" is making waves on social media, thanks to The View co-host Anna Navarro. The satirical list, full with outrageous comparisons, has captivated audiences with its humor and sharp critique, amassing over 83,000 likes and sparking a flood of user-generated additions.

Donald Trump Viral List
'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump' Viral List Photo: @ananavarrofl / Instagram
info_icon

A new viral sensation on social media is the post "Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump," shared by The View co-host Anna Navarro on her Instagram this past Saturday. The list, which comprises 17 items such as "A shark with a 'pet me' sign" and a "North Korean trial," serves as a satirical critique of the former president. Navarro's post has garnered over 83,000 likes.

Navarro, a vocal critic of Trump, shared a photo featuring 10 of those items displayed on a banner backing Kamala Harris. She also urged her followers to contribute their own suggestions to the list in the comments section.

Truth Behind The Claim That Taylor Swift Endorsed Kamala Harris - @taylorswift / Instagram
Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

At the top of the list was "Flint, Michigan tap water," followed by items like "gas station sushi" and "a fart when I have diarrhea." The list also references the contentious JD Vance "couch story." Navarro's followers contributed their own suggestions in the comments. One person wrote, "A time share at Chernobyl," while another added, "Breakdancing lessons from that Australian Olympic lady." A third comment read, "A stranger in a white van asking if I would like to pet puppies." A fourth user added, "Your diploma from Trump University!"

Representative Image - null
Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims

BY Outlook International Desk

'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump' Original List

  1. Flint, Michigan tap water.

  2. Gas station sushi.

  3. Bill Cosby as the bartender.

  4. Taco Bell bathrooms.

  5. Tom Brady putting air in my tires.

  6. A shark with a "pet me" sign.

  7. A North Korean trial.

  8. A shot from Dr. Kevorkian.

  9. A Casey Anthony day care.

  10. A fart when I have diarrhea.

Navarro's Additions

  1. A movie-role from Harvey Weinstein

  2. Invitation to Church from Tom Cruise

  3. Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer

  4. Reverse-mortgage from Tom Selleck

  5. Swimming in the Seine

  6. Kristi Noem taking care of @chacha_cardenas

  7. JD Vance alone on my living room couch.😂😂😂

Reports Of Fire At Disney's Cinderella Castle - @mousetrapnews / Instagram
Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  4. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
  5. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test
Football News
  1. Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea, EPL: Erling Haaland Targets All-Round Improvements After Win
  2. Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Claims Blues Matched Holders Despite Defeat
  3. Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea, EPL: Pep Guardiola Hails Opening Win As 'Big Step'
  4. Scottish League Cup: Brendan Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Hunger' After Win Over Hibernian
  5. Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City, EPL: Erling Haaland, Mateo Kovacic Help Champions Win Opener
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  2. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In Odisha, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Lashes Bengal
  2. Air Conditioner Falls From Second Floor, Kills 18-Year-Old Boy In Delhi
  3. ‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
  4. Viral Video | Angry Crowd Throws Bikes From Flyover After Bikers Perform Stunts In Bengaluru
  5. Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
World News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know