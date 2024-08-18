Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

Rumors have been spreading on social media that rioters set Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom on fire. These claims gained momentum after Mouse Trap News published an article alleging that the incident took place on Friday. According to the article, firefighters faced difficulties in reaching the scene due to being "blocked by rioters" and reportedly "battled it throughout the night as guests and onlookers watched as the tragedy unfolded." The report also mentioned that the rioters were "protesting climate change."
The report further claimed that the rioters were "protesting climate change" and likened the incident to other activist actions, such as the vandalism of Stonehenge and the Mona Lisa. The article stated, "These people don't care about historic landmarks or paintings and want to destroy them for the sake of activism." It also noted, "Unfortunately, police didn’t arrest any of the rioters who set Cinderella Castle on fire."
Moreover, a video shared on Mouse Trap News' social media, purportedly showing the fire, has garnered significant attention. "Wow! Can’t believe they made it past security," one person commented on the video.
Another commenter remarked, "They had to make room for the new attractions. Paying the rioters is cheaper than hiring a company to do it." A third person added, "These climate protesters need to be arrested and pay for any damages and rebuilding."
However, this entire story is fabricated. The Mouse Trap News website clearly states in its "About" section that it is the "world’s best satire and parody site." It explains, "We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."
Just last month, the site reported that Disney World had banned all tattoos in its theme parks, which was also untrue.