Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

Rumors have been spreading on social media that rioters set Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom on fire. These claims gained momentum after Mouse Trap News published an article alleging that the incident took place on Friday. According to the article, firefighters faced difficulties in reaching the scene due to being "blocked by rioters" and reportedly "battled it throughout the night as guests and onlookers watched as the tragedy unfolded." The report also mentioned that the rioters were "protesting climate change."