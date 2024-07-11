United States

Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth

A recent satirical article from Mouse Trap News claimed that Disney World is banning all tattoos to maintain a "family-friendly" environment. This misleading story quickly went viral, but here's the truth behind the rumor.

Disney World
Is Disney World banning tattoos? Photo: Pexels
On July 5, 2024, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming that Disney World has banned all tattoos within its theme parks to create a more "family-friendly" environment. The article started with the following:

Disney Bans All Tattoos Inside Their Theme Parks

"Disney World bans all tattoos inside their theme parks. This decision is an effort to make the theme parks more family-friendly."

"In fact, Disney may permanently ban anyone who is caught displaying a tattoo in their parks. Those who have permanent tattoos have a few options. The first and easiest option is to no longer go to Disney World. In fact, many people are saying that if Disney doesn't respect their choices, then they don't want to give them any more of their money."

Why is #RIPCartoonNetwork trending? - @ToonLover01/ X
Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The claim was also shared on the Mouse Trap News TikTok account, amassing over 2.4 million views and 45,500 likes. One user commented, "Disney went down hill when Walt passed. They allow other things that people find offensive for children and families but choose tattoo=s to ban."

This story is not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated from a website that describes its content as humorous or satirical in nature. According to the "About" of Mouse Trap News page :

"Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

MH370 on Google Maps - Google/ Maxar Technologies
MH370 On Google Maps? Expert Claims He Solved The Malaysia Airlines Mystery By Finding The Aircraft In A Jungle: Here's The Truth

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Is Disneyland REALLY Banning Tattoos?

Disney does, in fact, reserve the right to deny admission to individuals with inappropriate tattoos, as stated on the official Walt Disney World Resort property rules webpage:

"We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs, are not permitted."

In 2016, the same rumor was debunked when it originated from a different source and was proven "False."

Similar fake claims have been previously debunked which originated from Mouse Trap News, such as Disney removing Trump from the Hall of Presidents ride and Disney eliminating all lines from its rides.

'Stolen Goods' Signs San Francisco - X
'Stolen Goods' Signs In San Francisco Go Viral, Mock California's Retail Theft Laws | Here's The Truth

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

