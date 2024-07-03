'Stolen Goods' Signs In San Francisco Go Viral, Mock California's Retail Theft Laws | Here's The Truth

Although the signs appear professionally made, they contain subtle clues indicating they weren't official, such as screws that differ from those typically used by the city. This suggests they were installed by anonymous pranksters. The San Francisco Department of Public Works and the Office of the City Administrator confirmed to Gizmodo via email on Monday that the sign "was not City sanctioned and not posted by the City." The SFDPW could not confirm whether the sign had ever been posted (or the work of technology).