Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag

Why is RIP Cartoon Network Trending?

#RIPCartoonNetwork started trending after Animation Workers Ignited used the hashtag in a tweet accompanied by an animation. The animation stated, "Cartoon Network is essentially dead and other big animation studios are not far behind. What happened to all the animation workers? Many are unemployed in record numbers, with some jobless for over a year, despite carrying the industry during the pandemic. When Covid first hit, animation was able to operate completely remotely, making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted. But studios repaid them by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off artists en masse."