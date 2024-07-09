United States

Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag

#RIPCartoonNetwork has been trending on social media due to alarming claims about the channel's fate, sparking widespread concern and nostalgia among fans. Here’s the truth behind the viral hashtag and the real story it represents.

Why is #RIPCartoonNetwork trending?
#RIPCartoonNetwork has been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) due to rumors of the channel shutting down. The trend originated from a post by "Animation Workers Ignited," an account that shared an animation stating "Cartoon Network is essentially dead." The post was meant to highlight similar struggles faced by other animation studios, particularly layoffs in the industry.

Why is RIP Cartoon Network Trending?

#RIPCartoonNetwork started trending after Animation Workers Ignited used the hashtag in a tweet accompanied by an animation. The animation stated, "Cartoon Network is essentially dead and other big animation studios are not far behind. What happened to all the animation workers? Many are unemployed in record numbers, with some jobless for over a year, despite carrying the industry during the pandemic. When Covid first hit, animation was able to operate completely remotely, making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted. But studios repaid them by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off artists en masse."

The video attributed these problems to corporate greed, claiming that major studios improved their financials by cutting spending and staff, allowing CEOs and executives to benefit. It urged viewers to spread the word by posting about their favorite Cartoon Network shows with the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork and to follow the account for more ways to support the cause.

Fan Reactions

The clip quickly went viral, getting over three million views in less than four hours. Social media users initially shared their favorite cartoons using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork. One user commented, "Courage The Cowardly Dog will always be a favourite! It’s very sad to hear that the animators were treated so poorly, and hopefully, they can find work soon!"

Another recalled, "I’ll probably remember that episode of 'The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy' when they tried to get her to smile for the rest of my life."

Fact Check: Is Cartoon Network Shutting Down?

As the hashtag gained traction, rumors began to circulate that Cartoon Network was shutting down permanently. However, these claims are false. The account "Animation Workers Ignited," associated with the animators' union, is using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork to highlight the challenges faced by industry workers. There is no official confirmation or indication of the channel itself shutting down.

