Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage

The tragic death of Mississippi teenager Aubreigh Wyatt by suicide in September 2023 has captured widespread attention on social media. Aubreigh's story has been trending across platforms like TikTok, sparking a wave of outrage against bullying.
For those who have come across her name and are seeking more information, here's what we know about her heartbreaking story and the ongoing reaction it has elicited.
What Happened To Aubreigh Wyatt?
Aubreigh Wyatt tragically died by suicide after enduring what her mother, Heather, describes as relentless bullying from her classmates. In response, Heather launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about bullying and teenage mental health. Although she did not name any individuals who allegedly bullied Aubreigh, a lawsuit from the parents of four accused girls forced Heather to remove all related social media posts.
The lawsuit emerged because these girls faced severe harassment and threats as Aubreigh's story went viral. Heather herself has not issued any threats and has shifted her focus in recent videos from bullying to mental health and her family's ongoing grief.
“I think [bullying] is a subject that needs to be addressed, but I don’t want to create hate for anyone, so I chose to only focus on the mental health aspect of it,” Heather said in conversation with Biloxi Sun Herald. “I felt like that would be helpful and it would also not cause any animosity or any conflict to any other individuals.”
Despite this, Heather maintains that cyberbullying played a role in her daughter's death and has filed a lawsuit against social media companies with that claim.
Investigation into Aubreigh Wyatt's Death Stalls
Although police initially investigated Aubreigh Wyatt's death, the investigation stalled partly because Aubreigh was not alive to testify against any of the girls who allegedly bullied her.
Aubreigh's story has touched millions, leading to harassment campaigns against some of her classmates. While Heather Wyatt's TikTok popularity has grown, other accounts have also championed Aubreigh's cause. Some focus on promoting teen mental health, while others target the girls believed responsible for Aubreigh's death.
One of these girls was even doxxed, with her personal information repeatedly shared online. However, Aubreigh's mother has been clear that she doesn't want anyone attacked over her daughter's death. Her aim was to raise awareness about the harmful effects of bullying, especially on young people.