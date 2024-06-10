Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!

Despite what her viral song suggests, Megan isn’t actually looking for a tall, wealthy banker. “I doubt we would work,” she laughs, explaining to BBC that the idea stemmed from her frustration with dating apps. “Dating apps are making dating so much more impossible because they're really raising everyone's standards,” she says. “I was just trying to make fun of girls like myself who complain about being single but then have this laundry list of impossible needs.”