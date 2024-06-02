Gen Z's Fashion Dos And Don'ts For Millennials

It’s no secret that fashion trends come and go, but it seems like there’s always a little tension between generations about what’s in style. Right now, Gen Z is making it clear that they think millennials need to update their wardrobes. From socks to jeans, here are the trends Gen Z wants millennials to ditch immediately.
Crew Socks vs. Ankle Socks
First up on the list: socks. For years, millennials have been rocking ankle socks with everything from sneakers to flats. They’re practical, they stay hidden, and they’ve been a staple in the millennial wardrobe for a long time. But Gen Z has a different idea. They’re all about the crew socks.
Crew socks are those longer socks that go up to your mid-calf. They’ve become a fashion statement in themselves, often seen paired with chunky sneakers, loafers, and even sandals. According to Gen Z, crew socks add a layer of cool to any outfit, making ankle socks look outdated and, frankly, boring. So, millennials, it might be time to swap out those ankle socks for some crew ones if you want to keep up with the latest trends.
The Classic Front Tuck
Next on the chopping block is the classic front tuck. Millennials love this look – you know, tucking just the front part of your shirt into your jeans while leaving the rest loose. It’s casual yet put-together, and it’s been a go-to styling trick for years. But Gen Z thinks it’s time for a change.
Gen Z prefers a more relaxed and natural look. They often leave their shirts completely untucked or tuck in the entire shirt for a more polished vibe. The half-tuck is seen as trying too hard to look effortless, which kind of defeats the purpose. So, if you’re still doing the front tuck, you might want to reconsider and either go all in or all out.
Bye-Bye Skinny Jeans
Skinny jeans have been a millennial favourite for well over a decade. They’re versatile, they come in all sorts of washes, and they’ve been the default jean style for so long that it’s hard to imagine a wardrobe without them. But Gen Z is saying a big, collective “no thanks” to skinny jeans.
Instead, they’re embracing baggier styles like mom jeans, straight-leg jeans, and even flared jeans. These styles are not only more comfortable but also give off a more relaxed and effortless vibe. Skinny jeans, on the other hand, are seen as too tight, restrictive, and a bit dated. So, if you want to keep up with the Gen Z crowd, it might be time to retire those skinny jeans and try something with a little more room to breathe.
Accessories and More
It’s not just the big items that Gen Z has their eyes on. They also have opinions about the smaller details. Take accessories, for example. Millennials have been known to favour minimalist jewellery – think delicate necklaces, tiny studs, and simple bracelets. But Gen Z is all about bold, chunky pieces that make a statement.
They love stacking rings, layering necklaces, and wearing big, eye-catching earrings. It’s all about making your accessories a focal point of your outfit rather than a subtle addition. So, if your jewellery box is full of dainty pieces, you might want to start adding in some bolder options.
Of course, fashion is subjective, and what one person loves, another might not. But it’s clear that Gen Z is shaking things up and bringing fresh perspectives to the fashion world. While it can be hard to let go of beloved trends, it’s also fun to experiment with new styles and see what works for you.