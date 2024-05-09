United States

Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It

Unveil your generation with a glance at your texting style! Discover if you're a Boomer, Millennial, or Gen Z by analyzing your messaging habits.

Advertisement

Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
info_icon

Forget fashion choices or musical tastes—according to tech influencer Tyler Morgan, your texting style is the modern calling card of generational identity.

In a viral TikTok clip boasting over 2.7 million views, Morgan confidently asserts his ability to discern whether someone belongs to the boomer, millennial, or Generation Z cohort simply by analyzing their texting technique.

"Ever wondered how old someone is just by how they type on their phone?" Morgan begins, launching into a breakdown akin to a sommelier discerning the nuances of a fine wine.

For Morgan, the key indicators are as clear as day. If you’re "swiping to text," chances are you're a millennial, hailing from the generation born roughly between 1981 and 1996.

Advertisement

File photo - Pexels
Money Dysmorphia Is Affecting Over 40 Per Cent Of Millennials And Gen Z. Know What It Is

BY Outlook International Desk

But if you're deftly typing with one hand, swiftly and accurately, you likely fall into the realm of Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012.

For those adept at using both thumbs for precision typing, Morgan suggests they straddle the line between millennial and Zoomer, maintaining this "thumb tapping" prowess until their 50s, when they might transition to using a thumb and index finger—a sign of entering Gen X territory.

However, Morgan points out a distinct technique favored by elder baby boomers: the singular "one finger tap." According to him, this method signifies a certain vintage, with the gentle jab of a single digit marking one's passage into the elder states of texting.

Advertisement

In a nod to the unconventional, Morgan also acknowledges those who opt for a horizontal typing stance—an approach that seems to transcend generational divides, earning admiration for its uniqueness.

But what accounts for these disparate typing habits across generations? The answer, it seems, lies in the evolution of texting technology.

With the advent of the Nokia 9000i Communicator in 1997, users were introduced to a full keyboard, albeit one that required multiple button presses to input a single letter—a process that may have influenced the one-finger typing method favored by older users.

Then came the Blackberry in 1999, revolutionizing texting with its thumb-friendly keypad. This device reigned supreme throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, coinciding with millennials' digital coming of age.

Yet, it's not just typing techniques that betray one's age. Zoomers, in particular, have identified stylistic choices like proper punctuation and capitalization as hallmarks of an older, less in-touch demographic.

Representative image - null
Gen Z Workforce 'Ghost' Employers, Miss First Day. But It Doesn't Stop There

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  2. Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent
  3. Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples To Open On Friday
  4. ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea
  5. Day In Pics: May 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Influenced Him To Buy Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Flat
  2. Sketching And Writing Relaxes Parinita Seth Amid Her Hectic Shoot Schedule
  3. Mehul Kajaria Enters 'Pushpa Impossible', Plays Neurosurgeon Finding Cure For Chordoma
  4. Aditya Roy Kapur Parties With Sara Ali Khan Amidst Break-Up Rumours With Ananya Panday; Pic Inside
  5. Dev Joshi Talks About His Return As Baalveer In 'Baalveer 4', Says He Is Proud To Be Associated With The Character
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  2. Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction
  3. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Lara Shares Heartfelt Insights: 'Chhole-Bhature', Unconditional Love, And Smiling Faces Draw Him To India
  5. Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
World News
  1. First Shipment Of Aid To The US-Built Floating Pier In Gaza Departs From Cyprus
  2. Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah
  3. Development Of India-Maldives Ties Based On Mutual Interests, Reciprocal Sensitivity: Jaishankar
  4. Combat Trainer Jet Of Bangladesh Air Force Crashes In River; Two Pilots Rescued
  5. Australia Student Visa Rules Changed, Financial Capacity Increased To Curb Fake Recruitment, Migration
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men