Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It

Forget fashion choices or musical tastes—according to tech influencer Tyler Morgan, your texting style is the modern calling card of generational identity.
In a viral TikTok clip boasting over 2.7 million views, Morgan confidently asserts his ability to discern whether someone belongs to the boomer, millennial, or Generation Z cohort simply by analyzing their texting technique.
"Ever wondered how old someone is just by how they type on their phone?" Morgan begins, launching into a breakdown akin to a sommelier discerning the nuances of a fine wine.
For Morgan, the key indicators are as clear as day. If you’re "swiping to text," chances are you're a millennial, hailing from the generation born roughly between 1981 and 1996.
Advertisement
But if you're deftly typing with one hand, swiftly and accurately, you likely fall into the realm of Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012.
For those adept at using both thumbs for precision typing, Morgan suggests they straddle the line between millennial and Zoomer, maintaining this "thumb tapping" prowess until their 50s, when they might transition to using a thumb and index finger—a sign of entering Gen X territory.
However, Morgan points out a distinct technique favored by elder baby boomers: the singular "one finger tap." According to him, this method signifies a certain vintage, with the gentle jab of a single digit marking one's passage into the elder states of texting.
Advertisement
In a nod to the unconventional, Morgan also acknowledges those who opt for a horizontal typing stance—an approach that seems to transcend generational divides, earning admiration for its uniqueness.
But what accounts for these disparate typing habits across generations? The answer, it seems, lies in the evolution of texting technology.
With the advent of the Nokia 9000i Communicator in 1997, users were introduced to a full keyboard, albeit one that required multiple button presses to input a single letter—a process that may have influenced the one-finger typing method favored by older users.
Then came the Blackberry in 1999, revolutionizing texting with its thumb-friendly keypad. This device reigned supreme throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, coinciding with millennials' digital coming of age.
Yet, it's not just typing techniques that betray one's age. Zoomers, in particular, have identified stylistic choices like proper punctuation and capitalization as hallmarks of an older, less in-touch demographic.