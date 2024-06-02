Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set

Dakota Johnson’s latest look is all the summer inspiration we need. The actor stepped out in a floaty yellow sundress while filming in New York City, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and casual charm. Although her outfit seemed more "Sex and the City," she was actually on set for the upcoming romantic comedy, "The Materialists."
Johnson’s buttery yellow dress, made from a semi-sheer silk fabric, featured a ruffled neckline and an airy skirt. The maxi dress was adorned with a delicate floral print in shades of yellow, orange, and purple. Her set stylist paired the dress with chic black cat-eye sunglasses and black Nike Cortez sneakers, adding a touch of sporty flair. Completing her look was a simple twisted updo, highlighting her signature bangs.
"The Materialists," directed by Celine Song, marks her second feature film after last year's acclaimed "Past Lives." This new film, rumoured to involve a love triangle between Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, has been filming in New York for several weeks. It’s already shaping up to be a masterclass in chic New York style.
Johnson has been turning heads with her on-set wardrobe. Last month, she was seen in a luxurious leather jacket while sharing a kiss with Pascal on set. Just last week, she dazzled in a striking cobalt blue strapless dress while filming a scene with Evans, where they were also seen sharing a kiss. All these glimpses suggest that "The Materialists" will be a steamy, stylish movie. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the plot revolves around a fashionable matchmaker whose successful business gets complicated when she finds herself entangled in a toxic love triangle, jeopardising her clients.
But Johnson's stylish moments aren't confined to the set. On Friday, she was spotted arriving at her trailer in a chic off-duty look. She wore a cropped white tee paired with burgundy wide-leg pants, effortlessly tying a red sweater around her neck.
She finished the look with a navy Mets baseball hat, black oval sunglasses, and teal sneakers.