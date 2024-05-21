'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy

Max has dropped the official trailer for the indie film ‘Am I Ok?,’ set for release this year after its initial premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, where it garnered mostly positive reviews. Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, this dramedy features a star-studded cast including Notaro herself, Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, and June Diane Raphael.
In the 2-minute, 37-second trailer, the story follows Lucy, a 32-year-old who comes across two discoveries that she never thought she’d have to face. One, she discovers that she’s a lesbian and two, she finds out that her best friend in the whole world, Jane, is moving from Los Angeles to London for a really great job. The trailer then showcases Lucy’s experience navigating the queer dating scene for the first time while feeling like she’s late to the coming-out process. It also delves into the changes in Lucy and Jane’s friendship as they face huge changes in their lives.
Watch the trailer here:
While, from the looks of it, the film appears to be mostly funny, it also has some serious moments where we learn about the characters and their true feelings deep down. It’s a mix of comedy and emotional moments, making audiences feel connected to the characters. With Dakota Johnson in the lead role, there’s no doubt that she’s going to uplift the entire aura around the film. While the will do an excellent job at exploring self-discovery and one’s sexuality, it will also touch upon less-discussed issues of initial anxiety about coming out. On a lighter note, it seems to also show how valuable and special female friendships really are.
Notaro and Allynne, a real-life married couple, are making their directorial debuts with this feature film, with a script penned by Lauren Pomerantz. The movie is being backed by Johnson, Notaro, Allynne, Pomerantz, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, and Ro Donnelly.
‘Am I Ok?’ is set to premiere on June 6 only on Max.