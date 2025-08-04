Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Reveals His New Suit; Shares On-Set Photos

Tom Holland's new costume of Spider-Man looks quite similar to what we see in the classic comic books, and is different from previous Spider-Man suits.

  • Tom Holland offered glimpse of his brand new Spider-Man suit

  • He shared first photos from sets

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theatres on July 31, 2026

Marvel gave a sneak peek into the new Spider-Man costume in the short teaser of Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, on August 1, 2025. Since then, there has been a buzz about Tom Holland's Peter Parker's new suit in Spider-Man 4. Adding to the excitement, on August 2, Holland gave a glimpse of his brand new suit.

Tom Holland shares glimpse of his new Spider-Man suit

Holland, 29, was seen in a renewed suit in yet another short clip. In an Instagram clip shared by the actor, he can be seen coming in through the huge doors and asks, "We ready?" The new costume looks quite similar to what we see in the classic comic books, and is different from previous Spider-Man suits. "Are you ready? - 7.31.2026," read the caption alongside the video.

The new costume has brighter shades of red and blue and has a larger spider insignia.

Tom Holland's will become full-fledged Spiderman in Spider-Man: Brand New Day - X
Tom Holland Will Become A ‘Proper Spider-Man’ In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Reveals Kevin Feige

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The third part ended with the world forgetting who Peter Parker was. The fourth instalment of Spider-Man will start from the events of No Way Home.

The production kickstarted in summer 2025 and is currently being shot in Glasgow, Scotland, and the streets of New York City are seen with American flags and yellow taxis. Reports claim that there will be a dangerous fight sequence between Holland’s Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

On Monday, Holland shared two photos from the sets, with the caption, "'Spider-Man Brand New Day' 1," hinting that he has started shooting for the upcoming flick.

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man Brand New Day teaser out - X/Sony Pictures
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser: Tom Holland To Suit Up As Spider-Man In New Costume

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from Brand New Day, Holland also has Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey—both films, releasing in 2026. He wants to take a long break after the releases. In an interview with GQ, the actor said, "You can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out. What I've learnt is that it's important to set boundaries — to be mindful about overworking," adding, "I've got a slightly busy year next year. I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We'll see."

The Marvel superhero film will also star Zendaya as Peter Parker’s girlfriend, M.J. Jones-Watson, and Jacob Batalon as his best friend, Ned Leeds. Liza Colón-Zayas and Sadie Sink are also part of the cast. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film will arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.

