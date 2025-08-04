Apart from Brand New Day, Holland also has Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey—both films, releasing in 2026. He wants to take a long break after the releases. In an interview with GQ, the actor said, "You can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out. What I've learnt is that it's important to set boundaries — to be mindful about overworking," adding, "I've got a slightly busy year next year. I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We'll see."