Sony teased new Spider-Man costume
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026
Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker
Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser was unveiled on Spider-Man Day, on August 1, which marks the anniversary of Spider-Man’s debut in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962.
Spider-Man new costume video teaser
In a video shared by Sony Pictures, we got a glimpse of the brand-new suit of Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel film.
Sony shared the short clip of nine seconds with a caption, "Something brand new is coming #SpiderManDay."
Tom Holland on playing the iconic role of Peter Parker again
In a recent interview on the YouTube series Flip Your Wig, Holland expressed his excitement about his return as Peter Parker in the MCU.
He said, "I’m obviously over the moon and so excited," adding, "Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. And I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid; we shot the entire film on stages."
"Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together," he said further.
For the unversed, Holland made his debut as Spider-Man 8 years ago, and Brand New Day is the fourth instalment in the Holland-led Spider-Man series. The films led by the actor in the series include Spider-Man: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.