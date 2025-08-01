How Did Hulk Hogan Die? Official Cause Of Death Revealed

The official cause of Hulk Hogan death is confirmed as heart attack. The WWE legend was secretly battling leukemia. He died at 71.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Hulk Hogan died of heart attack
Hulk Hogan's cause of death revealed | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon, File
  • Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025

  • The WWE icon died of heart attack

  • He had been battling leukemia

Legendary American wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan, (real name Terry Gene Bollea), passed away on Thursday, July 24, at his Florida home. He was 71. Initially, the cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest. But on Thursday (July 31), Page Six claimed of obtaining the medical documents which confirmed that Hogan, officially died of acute myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack). The WWE star had also been secretly battling leukemia (a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes).

How did Hulk Hogan die?

Hogan died after suffering an acute myocardial infarction, as per the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. He had been suffering from a heart condition called atrial fibrillation (AFib), which causes irregular heartbeat and, sometimes very fast. The WWE Hall of Famer had also been battling leukemia, as per the District Six Medical Examiner’s record.

"[Hogan] was experiencing a serious medical-related issue," the Clearwater Police Department told NY Post in a statement. On the day of his death, the police and medics rushed to his home in Clearwater, Florida, after they received a call at 9:51 am. First responders tried CPR for 30 minutes before taking him to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Pinellas County Forensic Science Centre ruled Hogan’s death "natural," with no foul play. A spokesperson said, "I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval."

Chris Hemsworth was supposed to play Hulk Hogan in the late WWE wrestler's biopic - Instagram
Did You Know Chris Hemsworth Was Supposed To Star In Hulk Hogan Biopic? Here's Why It Never Got Made

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, amidst his poor health news, Hogan’s wife Sky Daily had shut down the rumours. There were reports of his ill health after he underwent a neck surgery in May.

But Sky refuted it, reportedly on social media on July 12. "No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true," she had said.

She had also said that Hogan had been "recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusin (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process."

The fitness trainer at the time revealed, "He’s healing and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience."

Even Hogan’s manager, Jimmy Hart, in a post on X on June 22, wrote, "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick [Hogan] was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

Dwayne Johnson remembers Hulk Hogan with an emotional post - IMDb
Dwayne Johnson Pays Emotional Tribute To His 'Childhood Hero' Hulk Hogan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

