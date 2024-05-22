Yellow, But Make It Subtle! This Colour Is Becoming A Wardrobe Staple For All

Butter yellow is like sunshine, and it's definitely bringing warmth to all fashion girlies. This delightful hue has been making waves on runways, in high-street fashion, and across TikTok. Striking a balance between beige and bright yellow, butter yellow offers a fresh, wearable alternative to the often polarising primary yellow.
Compared to its brighter counterparts, butter yellow is notably easier to pair with other colours in your wardrobe. It's especially suitable for those who tend to shy away from bold colours, making it the perfect spring neutral. Unlike the often seasonal and occasion-specific primary yellow, butter yellow can be seamlessly incorporated into everyday outfits. Just as a citrusy handbag can create a subtle statement, a creamy yellow shirt can serve as a versatile staple.
When considering wearable colours, yellow might not be the first to come to mind. However, butter yellow is poised to become a top trend, thanks to its ease of styling. Its balanced saturation allows it to function as a neutral shade, effortlessly pairing it with other items in your wardrobe. Subtle yet intriguing, butter yellow provides the perfect touch of interest to any outfit, making it a must-have for spring.
Designers have long been drawn to pale colours, and butter yellow is no exception. This season, the shade is more prominent than ever. On Jacquemus's spring runway, it was the star of structured jackets and coats modelled by Gigi Hadid.
At Bottega Veneta, pale-yellow dresses were strikingly paired with bold hues like red and orange. Jonathan Anderson incorporated the colour into satin dresses and gauzy knits, showcasing its versatility.
The allure of butter yellow has not gone unnoticed by celebrities. Bella Hadid, known for her fashion-forward choices, wore a vintage Versace mini dress in butter yellow with baby blue florals at Cannes, styled by Molly Dickson.
Earlier this year, Aubrey Plaza sported Loewe’s butter yellow pin dress at the 2023 Emmy Awards, a piece that also featured on FKA twigs for the April 2024 cover of British Vogue.
The colour dominated the spring/summer 2024 runways, with notable mentions including 3.1 Phillip Lim’s expertly crafted three-piece suit and Zimmermann and Collina Strada’s delicate silk layers.
If you're still unsure about embracing butter yellow, look to the latest runway looks for inspiration, or check out Instagram for real-life styling ideas. With so many ways to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe, butter yellow is set to be the color of the season.