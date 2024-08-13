United States

Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?

Kate Middleton recently debuted a striking new gold band adorned with sapphires and white diamonds in a video celebrating Team GB’s Olympic success. The ring, which contrasts with her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring, has sparked widespread speculation.

Kate Middleton's recent video celebrating Team GB’s success at the Paris Olympics has shifted focus from the athletes' achievements to a sparkling piece of jewellery on her finger. As the Princess of Wales praised the nation’s sports heroes for their incredible performances, her choice of accessory became the centre of attention, sparking a flurry of speculation.

The ring that drew so much interest is a delicate gold band, adorned with sapphires and white diamonds. This elegant piece, which contrasts sharply with her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring, has led to various theories about its origin. Some royal watchers are suggesting that it could be the promise ring Prince William gave Kate during their early days together at St Andrews. Known for its sentimental value, this ring is set with pearls and garnets, representing their personal connection.

Others believe the ring might be an eternity band, possibly given by William to mark the birth of their first child, Prince George. Eternity rings, often gifted to commemorate significant milestones, could symbolise a new chapter in their family life. There’s also speculation that this could be a recent gift from William, celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary, adding a fresh layer of romance to their enduring relationship.

What makes this ring particularly intriguing is its design—a slimmer, more understated band compared to Kate’s famous engagement ring. Her engagement ring, originally belonging to Princess Diana, features a striking 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. 

In contrast, the new ring’s subtle elegance seems perfectly suited for everyday wear, reflecting a more casual and personal touch. Comments on social media have praised the new ring as a “lovely alternative” to her engagement ring, appreciating its lower profile and more relaxed style.

This fascination with Kate’s ring brings to mind the history of other renowned royal jewels. For instance, Princess Grace of Monaco’s Cartier engagement ring, celebrated for its three-stone design with a massive emerald-cut diamond, has its own storied past. Though widely recognised as a symbol of timeless elegance, it wasn’t the original ring Prince Rainier gave Grace when he proposed. This fact adds an extra layer of intrigue to the tale of her famous jewel.

