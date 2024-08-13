Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?

The ring that drew so much interest is a delicate gold band, adorned with sapphires and white diamonds. This elegant piece, which contrasts sharply with her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring, has led to various theories about its origin. Some royal watchers are suggesting that it could be the promise ring Prince William gave Kate during their early days together at St Andrews. Known for its sentimental value, this ring is set with pearls and garnets, representing their personal connection.