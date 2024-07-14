International

Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Kate Middleton arrives at Wimbledon
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was spotted at the All England Club on Sunday for the Wimbledon men's final. This is her only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Since 2016, the princess has been the patron of the club that hosts the annual grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Her ceremonial duties include handing out the winner's trophies after the singles finals, although she was not on hand Saturday when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women's title.

Ahead of her first public appearance in early June for attended King Charles III’s annual birthday parade, she stated that she plans to take things slow to give her body time to heal.

She said at the time: “As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said, adding her treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

While she is on the tennis court in London, Prince William will be flying to Berlin to watch England take on Spain in the finals of Euro 2024 in Germany.

In his role as President of the Football Association (FA), the 42-year-old Prince of Wales has been cheering the England football team, known as the Three Lions, through the tournament in which they made it to their first Euros final on foreign soil earlier this week.

(With AP inputs)

