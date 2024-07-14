Alcaraz vs Djokovic Final Highlights, SW 19
Appearing in his 10th Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic can match Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles crowns at the grass-court Grand Slam with a win tonight. But up against him is the same fiery youngster who trumped him last year in an intense five-setter - Carlos Alcaraz. Stay tuned for what should be a cracker of a match. (Streaming | More Tennis News)
Djokovic Vs Alcaraz: Head-To-Head Record
Today's finalists have locked horns five times on the tennis circuit overall. Djokovic holds the upper hand with three wins as against Alcaraz's two. But the only grass-court meeting between the two was won by the Spaniard - the Wimbledon 2023 final.
Wimbledon Final Live: Alcaraz Eyeing History Too
While Djokovic's pursuit for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title is well known, Alcaraz is seeking history of his own. The world number three Spaniard is bidding to become only the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.
Wimbledon Final Live: Princess Of Wales Arrives
A huge round of applause fills up centre court as the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, makes her way into the arena.
Alcaraz Vs Djokovic: Players On Court
And the men of the hour have now arrived. Alcaraz and Djokovic stride out to enthusiastic cheers from all and sundry, getting ready for a gruelling battle. The toss coming up before that.
Djokovic Vs Alcaraz: Spaniard Wins Toss
Carlos Alcaraz has opted to receive Novak Djokovic's serve first, upon winning the toss. The duo poses for the customary pre-final photo and gets down to warm-ups.
1st Set, Djokovic* 0-1 Alcaraz
Glorious start to the match. After a marathon first game that lasts 15 minutes, Alcaraz breaks on the fifth time of asking. The third seed means business.
1st Set, Djokovic 0-2 Alcaraz*
A smooth hold of serve consolidates Alcaraz's early break of serve. Djokovic under pressure straight away in the Wimbledon 2024 final.
1st Set, Djokovic* 1-2 Alcaraz
Another tricky service game for Novak Djokovic, but he holds on to get on the board. Alcaraz still up a break of serve, 2-1 in the first set.
1st Set, Djokovic 1-3 Alcaraz*
An easy hold for the Spaniard, who wins four straight points to take a 3-1 lead in the first set. Djokovic yet to get into his usual redoubtable service-returning form.
1st Set, Djokovic* 1-4 Alcaraz
And Carlos Alcaraz breaks again! The Spaniard is now in the driver's seat in the first set, up a double break and just two games away from drawing first blood.
1st Set, Djokovic 1-5 Alcaraz*
The 21-year-old is now just one game away from winning the first set. He staves off Djokovic's first break point and holds serve to go 5-1 up.
1st Set, Djokovic* 2-5 Alcaraz
Djokovic wards off the threat of a third service break with a smooth hold. New balls are called for, as Alcaraz prepares to serve for the first set.
1st Set, Djokovic 2-6 Alcaraz*
And that's it for Set 1. The defending champion surges ahead in the Wimbledon 2024 gentlemen's singles final as a forehand error from Djokovic hands Alcaraz the set 6-2. The Serbian has a reputation of recovering routinely from such situations, so an interesting Set 2 awaits.
2nd Set, Djokovic* 0-1 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
Just like the first set, Alcaraz begins the second set by breaking Djokovic's service. Warning signs for the 37-year-old former world number 1.
2nd Set, Djokovic 0-2 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
After back-to-back double faults, the Spaniard regains his composure to hold serve and drive home the advantage with an early 2-0 lead in the second set.
Wimbledon Final: 2nd Set, Djokovic* 1-2 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
Djokovic holds serve in the third game of Set 2. It is the first time in the match that the Serbian has held on after being down 0-15.
2nd Set, Djokovic 1-3 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
A delectable backhand drop shot from Alcaraz gives him a crucial service hold in the second set. The lead consolidates for the Spaniard, while Djokovic needs something special to turn it around from here.
2nd Set, Djokovic* 2-3 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
A rare love service hold from Djokovic. Can he claw his way back with a break of his own in the second set?
Wimbledon Final: 2nd Set, Djokovic 2-4 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
Another comfortable service game for Alcaraz, who wins four consecutive points to hold with ease and surge to a 4-2 lead in the second set.
2nd Set, Djokovic* 2-5 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
Another break of serve from Alcaraz! Djokovic comes up with an uncharacteristic double fault at break point to hand the 21-year-old a double break in the second set. Alcaraz to now serve for the second set.
2nd Set, Djokovic 2-6 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2)
Easy does it for Alcaraz again. The Spaniard closes out the second set too with a clinical hold of serve. Two sets to love in favour of the defending champion. Djokovic now in dire straits.
It's not that the Serbian hasn't fought back from two sets down to win Grand Slam titles before. It is just his erratic play thus far, coupled with Alcaraz's dominance that makes it seem implausible. But you never know with Djokovic. Stay tuned for Set 3.
Wimbledon Final: 3rd Set, Djokovic* 1-0 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Djokovic finally holds serve in the first game of a set. The first two sets had opened with the Spaniard breaking through, but not this time.
3rd Set, Djokovic 1-1 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Things now beginning to get better for Djokovic. He asks questions of the Alcaraz serve, before the 21-year-old holds on. Level terms in Set 3 so far.
3rd Set, Djokovic* 2-1 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Djokovic lets out a scream after winning the long-drawn third game of Set 3. The world number two endures four break points before staving off Alcaraz's challenge. A gritty hold keeps things level in the third set.
Wimbledon Final: 3rd Set, Djokovic 2-2 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
In contrast to Djokovic's laboured hold the previous game, Alcaraz wins four straight points on serve to keep the momentum going.
3rd Set, Djokovic* 3-2 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
The Serbian responds with a love service hold off his own. Really breezy game for Djokovic, who will hope to build onto this rhythm in the next few games.
3rd Set, Djokovic 3-3 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Djokovic is now throwing the kitchen sink at Alcaraz's serve. Quite a sight to see the Serbian in full flow after a torrid first two sets. But the Spaniard is not one to cower in the face of resistance. The result is some beautifully engrossing tennis.
After over 10 minutes in Game 6, Alcaraz holds serve after staving off a break point.
Wimbledon Final: 3rd Set, Djokovic* 4-3 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Djokovic returns with a strong service game. The embattled Serb holds on love to stay break-free in Set 3.
3rd Set, Djokovic 4-4 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Still on serve in set 3, as Alcaraz completes another smooth hold with an ace. Match duration beyond two hours now.
3rd Set, Djokovic* 4-5 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Alcaraz breaks! The 21-year-old comes up with a fabulous cross-court passing shot to dismantle the Djokovic service and go up a break at the crunch moment. The Spaniard will now serve for the championship.
Wimbledon Final: 3rd Set, Djokovic 5-5 Alcaraz* (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
An absolutely incredible game results in Djokovic breaking Alcaraz back. The Serbian was down 0-40 and three championship points, but won five points in a row to stay alive in the match. Could this be the second wind that he needs to fight back?
3rd Set, Djokovic* 6-5 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
Djokovic holds easily and it is the Spaniard who has to now serve to stay in the third set. Riveting stuff, this. Nothing short of what you would expect from a high-octane final.
3rd Set, Djokovic 6-6 Alcaraz (Alcaraz Won 1st Set 6-2, 2nd Set 6-2)
We are going for a tie-break in the third set. Alcaraz rallies with a love service hold at 5-6. Djokovic to serve first in the tie-break.
Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz Beats Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
He's done it. The 21-year-old from El Palmar, Murcia wins his second consecutive Wimbledon title. And he does it by vanquishing Novak Djokovic again in the final - this time in straight sets.
But don't for a moment mistake this for an easy victory. Carlos Alcaraz was domineering and skillful, but met with some stiff resistance from the Serbian towards the end.
Ultimately, the Spaniard's athletic brilliance shines through as he prevails in the third-set tie-break 7-4 to retain the grass-court Grand Slam crown.
Trophy Ceremony: What Runners-Up Djokovic Said
Novak Djokovic: “He was definitely very hot today. Obviously not the result I wanted, especially in the first couple of sets. I wasn’t up to par but credit to Carlos. I tried to push him and save the three match points to extend the match a little bit longer. But he was the deserved winner today.
“To my wife I love you. To my wonderful children thank you for bringing the smile to my face every single day. I’m so thankful to be a father of two little angels who love tennis. I don’t know if I have the nerves to have a coaching career with my son; but if you really wish to pursue it I’ll be there for you."
Trophy Ceremony: What Winner Alcaraz Said
Carlos Alcaraz: “Honestly it’s a dream for me winning this trophy. It’s a great feeling to play on this beautiful court and trophy. It’s the most beautiful tournament.
"(On when he was broken while serving for the match) It was 40-0. Djokovic is an unbelievable fighter, I tried to win with my serve, but I couldn’t. I tried to stay calm and positive going into the tie-break and play my best tennis. That’s all I was thinking about. I’m glad at the end I could find the solutions.”
Trophy Ceremony: Alcaraz-Djokovic Full Of Praise For Each Other
Runners-up Novak Djokovic graciously congratulates victor Carlos Alcaraz, admitting that Alcaraz was the deserved winner all the way. The Spaniard returns the favour with words of praise for Djokovic.
That's A Wrap
With that, we come to the end of our coverage of the Wimbledon 2024 gentlemen's singles final. We will be back in an hour with live updates from the UEFA European Championship final between Spain and England. Until then, goodbye.