Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2024 gentlemen's singles final on Sunday, July 14. The final will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club. (More Tennis News)
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 tennis gentlemen's singles final will start at 6:30 PM IST and will be telecast and live streamed in India.
Alcaraz will be making his second appearance at the All England Club Championships whereas Djokovic has won seven titles at Centre Court and is eyeing a record eight. If the former world no 1 does manage to do so, he will equal Roger Federer's all-time record of eight Wimbledon titles.
Spanish star defeated fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the semis, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic, on the other hand, defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head
Carlos Alcaraz has locked horns against Novak Djokovic five times before with the latter raking in three wins.
At Grand Slams, these two have faced-off twice. At Wimbledon last year, Alcaraz won his first-ever title whereas in Paris, Djokovic emerged victorious.
Here is everything you need to know about Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 gentlemen's final match live-streaming:
When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final take place?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final will take place on Sunday (July 14).
What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final start?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final will start at 6:00 pm IST and 1:30 pm local time.
Where can you watch the Wimbledon 2024 final live on TV?
The matches from Wimbledon 2024 will be live on the Star Sports network.
Live streaming of the games from Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the UK, BBC will broadcast the Championships on BBC One and BBC Two.