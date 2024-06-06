International

Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, even when the princess will decide to return to her royal duties, 'it will be (based) on medical advice, and it will be very carefully balanced.' The report surfaced weeks after a source claimed that 42-year-old Middleton may not appear publicly as a working royal for the rest of the year.