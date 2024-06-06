Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts

In a latest revelation, a US-based news portal reported that Royal Princess Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, may never resume her royal duties. Citing sources, US Weekly in of their reports said that she "may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."
The report further mentioned that Kate is currently "re-evaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back" after she underwent preventative chemotherapy as part of her treatment.
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, even when the princess will decide to return to her royal duties, "it will be (based) on medical advice, and it will be very carefully balanced." The report surfaced weeks after a source claimed that 42-year-old Middleton may not appear publicly as a working royal for the rest of the year.
However, amid all the speculations, Prince William recently assured all the well-wishers of Kate's well-being.
Back in March, the royal fans were hopeful about Kate's return to the public eye after reports suggested she was working from home in her role with the Centre for Early Childhood.